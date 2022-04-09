ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Allegedly Pupnapped Baby Harbor Seal Recovering

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA seal pup allegedly pupnapped from the Humboldt Bay near the Samoa Bridge on Saturday, April 2 is recovering nicely, according to the Northcoast Marine Mammal Center. “So far Kevin is stable, tolerating his feeds well and is starting to gain a little weight,” a Facebook post from the wild animal...

kymkemp.com

