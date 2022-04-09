ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing Into Clear Lake Off Hwy 20

By Matt LaFever
kymkemp.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA single-vehicle traffic accident on Hwy 20 between Lucerne and Clearlake Oaks has left a motorcyclist deceased and the motorcycle itself in Clear Lake where it ended up after the accident. Paramedics...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two people from Salinas dead after crash in San Benito County

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a three-car crash on Highway 156 east of Flint Road on Saturday night. At around 10:45 p.m. a 1995 Honda Accord was going westbound on Highway 156 east of Flint Road and a 2020 Nissan Moreno was going eastbound on the same road The post Two people from Salinas dead after crash in San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Lake#Traffic Accident#Clearlake Oaks#Cpr#Caltrans
KITV.com

Missing Kaneohe man found dead in delivery truck

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police say 48-year-old Marvin Velasco who had been reported missing on Friday, March 11 was found dead in his work delivery truck. Velasco was reported to be emotionally distraught and was last seen leaving his work yard near Keehi Lagoon Beach Park at approximately 4 a.m. in a white 2017 Freightliner delivery truck. He was later found dead on the same day at around 6:46 p.m. in the Kaneohe area.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

1 dead from 3-alarm San Jose fire, another injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KOMO News

Man found shot, killed outside Tacoma business parking lot

TACOMA, Wash. – A man is dead after an early Monday shooting in Tacoma. Tacoma police say they were called around 12:03 a.m. for the man who had apparently been shot outside a business. Officers responded to the 4300 block of E. Portland Ave. and found the man unresponsive...
TACOMA, WA
KRON4 News

1 person airlifted to hospital after Hwy 1 crash

(BCN) – One person was airlifted to a hospital after a major injury crash Monday afternoon that shut down state Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay for more than two hours, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision between a cement truck and an SUV was reported about 1:10 p.m. on the highway near […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 32, Arrested After Broad Daylight ShotSpotter Activation In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A ShotSpotter alert helped deputies arrest one suspect for a broad daylight shooting in south Sacramento over the weekend. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, they got a ShotSpotter activation along the 5300 block of Mendocino Boulevard. Deputies responded to the scene and spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area and pulled it over. Deputies say they noticed spent shell casings in the vehicle, prompting a search on probable cause. An unregistered gun was soon found in a hidden compartment in the dashboard, the sheriff’s office says. Paul Hernandez, a 32-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested. He’s facing multiple felony charges, including discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, among other weapons violations. Sacramento-area law enforcement agencies have implemented the ShotSpotter system in recent years to help them be alerted nearly instantaneously about gunfire in certain neighborhoods. The technology looks at the specific electronic signature left by gunfire – allowing it to differentiate between a shooting and fireworks.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy