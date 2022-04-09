ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Competitions Registration Now Open for 2022 CMSF

By Atascadero News
 1 day ago
PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is now accepting entries for the commercial competitions, including the California Craft Spirits Competition, Central Coast Vinegar Competition, and the Central Coast Wine Competition.

The Central Coast Wine Competition, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair and presented by Bank of the Sierra and KRUSH 92.5 FM, promotes the quality and diversity of commercial wineries while recognizing the fastest growing wine region in California showcases the California Mid-State Fair’s commitment to value-added agricultural products. The eligible counties are: Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.

The Central Coast Vinegar Competition provides a venue for vinegars to be professionally judged with the goal to educate consumers regarding the quantity and styles of vinegar produced in the United States.

The California Craft Spirits Competition helps promote the craft distillers that are producing the finest quality artisan spirits inside and outside of California. The competition welcomes craft distillers from all over the United States, offering an additional division for craft spirits produced outside of the state.

Discounted early-bird registration runs now through Sunday, May 22, with an entry cost of $65 per wine, $65 per vinegar, and $80 per spirit. Starting Monday, May 23, the entry fee is $85 per wine, $85 per vinegar, and $90 per spirit, until registration closes on Tuesday, May 31.

Chief Judge Tim McDonald will return with an impressive lineup of judges, including industry leaders and international wine journalists. Those names will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information or to enter, please visit centralcoastwinecomp.com/

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31, and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

