Undertakers injured carrying extra large coffins for obese corpses

DOZENS of undertakers and funeral staff have been hurt carrying extra large coffins bearing obese corpses.

Workers have suffered strains, muscle tears and broken bones.

Extra large coffins have caused injuries to funeral staff Credit: Alamy

Research shows average coffin widths have increased from 20-22ins to 22-24ins over the past ten years.

One undertaker broke his toe when his team dropped a 6ft 8in coffin on to his foot as they were loading it into a hearse.

Another suffered a severe back strain as he and colleagues struggled to lift a coffin weighing 23st.

The Health and Safety Executive received 174 reports of serious incidents in the past two years where staff needed more than a week off work due to injuries.

They included a worker who needed stitches after getting his hand trapped under an obese corpse as it was moved into a coffin.

Another saw an undertaker hurt helping lower a coffin into a grave.

A spokesman for the National Association of Funeral Directors said: “Funeral homes have made significant investment in specialist equipment for larger deceased ­persons.

"Funeral directors are ­experienced in handling the differing requirements for the funeral of an obese person in tactful and considerate ways.”

Tam Fry, Chairman of the ­National Obesity Forum, said the industry should follow the example of the NHS, which invested in equipment for hospital staff to move obese patients.