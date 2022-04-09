ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Undertakers injured carrying extra large coffins for obese corpses

By Michael Hamilton
The US Sun
 3 days ago

DOZENS of undertakers and funeral staff have been hurt carrying extra large coffins bearing obese corpses.

Workers have suffered strains, muscle tears and broken bones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHcgk_0f4d0zP200
Extra large coffins have caused injuries to funeral staff Credit: Alamy

Research shows average coffin widths have increased from 20-22ins to 22-24ins over the past ten years.

One undertaker broke his toe when his team dropped a 6ft 8in coffin on to his foot as they were loading it into a hearse.

Another suffered a severe back strain as he and colleagues struggled to lift a coffin weighing 23st.

The Health and Safety Executive received 174 reports of serious incidents in the past two years where staff needed more than a week off work due to injuries.

They included a worker who needed stitches after getting his hand trapped under an obese corpse as it was moved into a coffin.

Another saw an undertaker hurt helping lower a coffin into a grave.

A spokesman for the National Association of Funeral Directors said: “Funeral homes have made significant investment in specialist equipment for larger deceased ­persons.

"Funeral directors are ­experienced in handling the differing requirements for the funeral of an obese person in tactful and considerate ways.”

Tam Fry, Chairman of the ­National Obesity Forum, said the industry should follow the example of the NHS, which invested in equipment for hospital staff to move obese patients.

