Fed Judge Approves Class Action Lawsuit Over Deadly Jeep/Dodge Shifter

Americans love a good crate motor. It eliminates the risk of buying a dodgy import motor with an unknown amount of miles on it, it comes with a ton of available parts, official support, and it's a no-brainer for those who want reliable power. The world of the crate motor is starting to turn upside down with the introduction of electric crate motors, and we think Ford has hit the nail on the head with its Eluminator E-Crate Motor. This electric powertrain was introduced late last year and proved to be so popular that it sold out in only a few months. The good news is that it's back.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO