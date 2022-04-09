ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cops must have power to unmask sick online sex trolls

By The Sun On Sunday
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

Give cops power to unmask sex trolls

SICKENING online sexual trolling is the scourge of the modern world.

Millions of women have been targeted by fiends and their lives blighted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HGRA_0f4d0YlX00
Emily Atack called police after an online stalker threatened to harm her at home Credit: The Times

High-profile celebrities are victims too and stars like Emily Atack have endured horrendous abuse for far too long.

Today she bravely reveals shocking details about the perverts who bombard her daily with depraved internet images.

Some of those who send her abuse are married with kids.

But that doesn’t stop them trying to wreck a young woman’s life.

Disgracefully, the police are often helpless to step in because tech giants still deny them the vital data they need to track down these creeps.

The Government’s new Online Safety Bill must protect women and hold the tech companies to account.

It is bad enough that celebrities are subjected to this mental cruelty.

But what about vulnerable girls who are too terrified to fight back?

As Tory MP Siobhan Baillie says: “If there is one thing that is the troll’s best friend it is anonymity.’’

This overdue legislation must shine a light into this depraved world and punish tech titans who turn a blind eye to ­harmful content.

Crucially, it must give the police powers to unmask the trolls making women’s lives a living hell.

Labour's odious idiot

PROPAGANDA spewing out of the Kremlin to justify Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine is bad enough.

But it is sickening when Putin’s hogwash is parroted by an official candidate in this country’s May local elections.

Labour’s Ziad Alsayed, who is standing for the Vale of Glamorgan council, used Twitter to denounce Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky as a “fascist”.

And he has shockingly echoed the Kremlin’s disinformation over Russian war crimes.

But the Jeremy Corbyn fan is no stranger to siding with tyrants.

He previously urged Syrian beast Bashar al-Assad to “defeat all the agents of America”.

The Labour candidate has even stabbed his own party leader Sir Keir Starmer in the back, tweeting last year “he’s ­disgraceful”.

Labour must immediately kick this ­odious crackpot out of the party, and not just for treachery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Upt6k_0f4d0YlX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40T0oa_0f4d0YlX00

There can be no place in British politics for anyone who wilfully denies the ­horrors of Russia’s evil war.

Sir Keir must show he means business by ridding his ranks of Putin’s useful idiots.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Bashar Al Assad
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Siobhan Baillie
Person
Emily Atack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Trolls#Sex#Kremlin
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Barr: Durham appears to have 'dug very deep', uncovered 'good information' on Russia probe

Special Counsel John Durham has made significant headway in investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News on Friday. Barr, who served under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, said that if there is a case to be brought against any further defendants in the matter, Durham is one who is not reticent to bring it.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
383K+
Followers
17K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy