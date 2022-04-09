Roby called to provide aid to another fire department

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from October 2020. Four members of the Longview Fire Department’s wildland firefighting team are assisting crews in West Texas in what is expected to be a seven-day deployment. Assistant Chief of Administration Steve Green said Capt. Dusty Burks, Lt. Kelcey Trotty,...
HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department responded to a storage shed fire on Monday, March 21. “We were dispatched to Clint Street on March 21 at 1:18 p.m.,” he said. The fire was contained to the shed and a metal carport beside the shed. “We are not sure...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bizarre scene in north Omaha had police and fire crews responding to a house fire. Police say just after 1 a.m., officers were called to a home near 30th and Charles about a person exposed - allegedly running naked in the street. Less than 10...
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two fire departments are responding to a fire on County Road 433 Monday night. The call is a residential fire call, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are at the scene. They ask that those...
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in Laclede County, Missouri, led to a major drug bust on Interstate 44. Police arrested a man named Eric Matthew who was traveling from St. Louis to Springfield. Guns, money and drugs, including white powder believed to be fentanyl, were confiscated from Matthew. If the powder proves to […]
A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 11500 block of Holiday Drive. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. Police say a man was found in the parking lot of an apartment. Emergency responders rendered aid to him,...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In this week’s Catch-a-Crook, Greene County deputies are looking for a woman charged with forgery. Investigators say, Letitia Henry, 34, has a history of forgery and identity theft in Greene County. Henry has tattoos of bats on her right shoulder. If you’ve seen this woman,...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police say an 82-year-old man who was crossing a Springfield street early Thursday morning was hit and killed by a van. Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m., when a southbound transit van hit 82-year-old Mantak Chiu, of Springfield, as Chiu was in a crosswalk.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man from Nixa has been charged in a deadly assault-turned-homicide near Glenstone and Sunshine in January. Jasmin Hopkins, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jeffrey Brent at the Rumor’s Cabaret. Springfield Police say they were called to the parking lot of Rumor’s just before 1:30 a.m. on […]
Springfield-Greene County Health could get $2 million for continued Covid-19 response, vaccine outreach. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department could receive $2 million in federal grant funds. With case numbers relatively low in Greene County, the health department is shifting focus to vaccine outreach in underserved and minority communities. FIRST ALERT...
JOPLIN, Mo. — A car slid into a ditch off of North Schifferdecker Ave early Friday morning and flipped on it’s side. Authorities said the 17-year-old driver of the white convertible BMW was traveling along Schifferdecker at speeds of near 70mph before going off the roadway just before 9:30.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may have seen lightning during Monday night’s thunderstorms. Those storms kept firefighters busy throughout the evening. Firefighters across the area responded to all sorts of calls, including fires, smoke and electrical issues. “We know it’s going to be a busy day when we’re expecting...
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged after police found a stolen vehicle at a home on Seattle Road in Waynesville, Missouri. Deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said they got information about where the stolen vehicle was on April 4th. The sheriff’s department says Detective Gibbs went to the reported […]
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Officers with the Columbia Police Department were called to the McKee St. and Orchard Ln. area around 4 p.m. Saturday evening for a report of shots fired in the 4600 block of Orchard Lane. On scene officers learned that one victim had been transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of Faulk Drive Friday morning. TFD dispatched firefighters to the area around 9:22 a.m. Friday. Firefighters on the scene told WCTV one person was taken to the hospital for a possible injured shoulder...
A 63-year-old Sedalia man was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. Victor Yuzkov was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 when he pulled his 2013 Nissan in front of an SUV driven by a woman from Raytown, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
UPDATE: Next of kin notified and additional information released late Friday night. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Friday afternoon just before 3:45 p.m. JASCO E911 were alerted to a single vehicle crash north of Alba, Mo. on CR200/State Route O, just south of Oak Road. Tri-Cities Fire, METS ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified....
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
