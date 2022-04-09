ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Fire displaces 17 in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The deputy fire chief tells Newswatch 16 crews were able to respond in minutes to the fire on the 100 block of New Alexander Street in the city Saturday morning. Everyone made it...

Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

