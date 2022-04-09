ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

I had zero feel for greens – Tiger Woods putter woes lead to worst Masters score

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMv3K_0f4d05Ux00
Sport

Tiger Woods admitted he had “zero feel” for the greens at Augusta National as he slumped to his worst ever score in the Masters.

Woods four-putted the fifth hole and three-putted six times in a miserable third round of 78, eclipsing his previous highest score of 77 on his debut as an amateur in 1995.

The 46-year-old at least maintained his sense of humour when asked what he struggled with, replying with a smile: “I was hitting too many putts.

“It was like practice putting. I hit 1,000 putts out there today. I just had zero feel for the greens and it showed. I did what I needed to do ball striking-wise, but I did absolutely the exact opposite on the greens.

“I just could not get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball. Posture, feel, my right hand, my release, I just couldn’t find it. With as many putts as I had you’d think I’d have figured it out somewhere along the line, but it just didn’t happen.”

Asked what his target would be in the final round in his first top-level event since suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash in February last year, Woods added: “What am I, six over?

“Maybe shoot 66 and get back to even, right where I started. Hopefully feel a little bit more limber tomorrow.”

Woods followed a three-putt on the first by almost holing a bunker shot on the par-five second for an eagle, but then four-putted the fifth as his somewhat casual bogey attempt caught the edge of the hole and horseshoed out.

The 15-time major winner also three-putted the ninth and 11th and although he birdied the 12th and 13th, he needed nine more putts to complete the final three holes.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scottie Scheffler remains on course for his first major win at 86th Masters

Scottie Scheffler remained on course to underline his status as world number one by claiming a first major title in the 86th Masters. Scheffler took a three-shot lead into the final round and had increased his advantage to four over playing partner Cameron Smith after a highly-eventful front nine in perfect scoring conditions at Augusta National.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reacts To Scottie Scheffler Winning The Masters

Tiger Woods gave it a valiant effort, but he quickly found himself out of contention to win his sixth green jacket. That honor instead goes to 25-year-old Scottie Scheffler, who took command early and never relinquished it. After Scheffler won the Masters with a 10-under score, Woods took to his...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
CBS LA

Tigers Woods doesn't win at Masters, but finishes strong in comeback tournament

Tiger Woods walked up the 18th fairway, removed his cap and acknowledged roars from the patrons at Augusta National.He wasn't even close to winning the Masters. And it didn't matter.Woods shot a 6-over round of 78 on Sunday in the final round. He finished at 13 over for the week, his total of 301 by far his worst at the Masters and one shot off his worst 72-hole score ever as a professional.None of the numbers seemed that significant.This was Woods' comeback tournament that came just over a year after the car crash that nearly cost him his right leg, or worse. He said coming into the Masters that just getting back was an accomplishment.Woods was limping throughout his final round, and the limp seemed much worse Sunday than it was earlier in the Masters.
GOLF
insideedition.com

Cop Who Is Credited With Saving Tiger Woods’ Life Calls Golfer’s Comeback a 'Miracle’

One police officer is taking a special interest in watching the extraordinary comeback of Tiger Woods as he is credited for saving the legendary golfer’s life. Carlos Gonzales is calling Woods’ comeback “a miracle” and spoke to Inside Edition about how he found the golfer trapped inside his overturned SUV 14 months ago in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Rory McIlroy Very Clear

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Putter#The Greens#Augusta National
AOL Corp

Tiger Woods struggles in his worst Masters round ever

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Thursday morning, Tiger Woods defied belief. Saturday afternoon, reality caught up with him. Roughly 50 hours after he strode to the first tee at Augusta National riding a wave of cheers from a mass of patrons thousands strong, Woods played like what he is: a man still recovering from a catastrophic car wreck, a man with enough metal in his body to set off TSA sensors, a man who’s held together with duct tape and willpower.
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo criticised after he spoils Rory McIlroy's magic moment

Golf fans were quick to put Sir Nick Faldo on full blast after he spoiled Rory McIlroy's insane finish at The Masters. The Northern Irishman went on an absolute tear on Sunday at Augusta and his fans were dreaming of a late charge for the green jacket. He would have...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
newschain

Rory McIlroy vows to continue pursuit of Masters and career grand slam

Rory McIlroy vowed to keep trying to win the Masters and complete a career grand slam after a thrilling runners-up finish at Augusta National. McIlroy holed out from a bunker on the 18th to complete a closing 64, equalling the lowest final round in tournament history. The 32-year-old finished three...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

O’Brien sets sights on Royal Ascot with Meditate

Aidan O’Brien considers Meditate as a potential Royal Ascot contender after making a winning start to her career at the Curragh. A €360,000 purchase last summer, the daughter of No Nay Never was a 9-4 shot for her competitive debut in the All Aboard The Manguard Plus Bus To The Curragh Races Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.
ANIMALS
newschain

Markaz Paname impresses in Gladness victory

Markaz Paname further enhanced his growing reputation with an impressive victory in the Hollywoodbets Gladness Stakes. A winner on his racecourse debut at Cork in September, the Ger Lyons-trained three-year-old went on to finish third in a Listed event at Dundalk a few weeks later before being roughed off for the winter.
WORLD
newschain

Norwich end wait for a win by beating fellow strugglers Burnley

Goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki helped reinvigorate Norwich’s slim survival hopes with a 2-0 home win over relegation rivals Burnley. The Canaries were 10 points from safety before kick-off, but Lees-Melou’s early deflected strike gave Dean Smith’s men a precious lead and Pukki’s composed finish late on clinched a first Premier League victory in nine attempts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Henderson ‘thrilled’ to see Waley-Cohens realise National ambition

The one race that leaves a glaring hole on Nicky Henderson’s CV is the Grand National. So it was somewhat ironic that long-standing family friend and owner-breeder Robert Waley-Cohen, who has enjoyed so many big moments with Henderson, should own Noble Yeats, yet have the horse with Emmet Mullins, his first runner in the race who won at odds of 50-1.
SPORTS
newschain

Layfayette swoops to conquer in Alleged Stakes

Layfayette finished with a flourish to deny one-time Classic favourite High Definition a comeback victory in the Hollywoodbets Alleged Stakes. Aidan O’Brien’s High Definition looked a potential superstar in the making after two juvenile victories, but was beaten in each of his four starts last season. The Galileo...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy