Cheyenne, WY

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 1 day ago

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4. inches....

www.kulr8.com

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Damaging winds, accumulating snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will continue to increase over the next several hours, with damaging winds expected to occur later this evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph will be common for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be likely for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 65 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see heavy snow at times with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide through Tuesday. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch or two in most locations.
MONTANA STATE
KETV.com

Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning goes into effect Friday

Despite getting rain earlier in the week, the combination of windy and dry conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Friday. Northwest winds will gust 35-45 mph. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 03:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel Thursday morning, slow down, turn off cruise control, and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway on-ramps and off-ramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Decelerating abruptly or making sharp turns at a high rate of speed may result in loss of vehicle control. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Localized areas of around 5 inches of snow are possible. Northerly winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties in Colorado. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. Affected routes include Interstate 70, Highway 385, and Highway 40. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While precipitation is currently light to moderate rain, a transition to wet snow is anticipated as precipitation increases in intensity. Heavy, wet, accumulating snow is most likely to occur between 5 AM and 12 PM MDT today. Slippery road conditions and sudden, significant reductions in visibility are likely, especially on Interstate 70 in western portions of Kit Carson county.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
City
Cheyenne, WY
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Weekend snowstorm heads for parts of the Northwest

Truckers will run into periods of heavy snow and high winds this weekend in parts of the Cascades and Rockies. More specifically, the worst conditions will likely hit the Washington Cascades and northern sections of the Rockies in Idaho and Montana. Most of the snow will accumulate above 2,500 feet in elevation from late Friday afternoon through Saturday.
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027...028 029...041...042...079...080...081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Outdoor burning is not advised on Monday. If dangerous fire weather conditions appear imminent, a Red Flag Warning will be issued. Target Area: Cheyenne Critical fire weather conditions possible Monday afternoon FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Timing...During the afternoon hours on Monday March 28. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Temperatures...Around 80. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
KULR8

WY Forecast

————— City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Greybull;Rain and snow shower;50;23;NW;12;64%;59%;2. Hulett;Cooler;46;30;WNW;12;50%;15%;4. Jackson;Snow showers;39;13;WNW;9;62%;91%;2. Lander;Showers around;45;22;NW;5;56%;96%;5. Laramie;P.M. snow showers;40;20;E;10;59%;74%;2. Newcastle;Cooler;46;27;NNW;11;51%;7%;4. Pinedale;Sun and clouds;38;12;N;10;61%;44%;3. Rawlins;P.M. snow showers;42;22;W;15;57%;74%;4. Riverton;Cooler;49;25;N;8;53%;93%;5. Rock Springs;Increasingly windy;41;21;W;19;57%;31%;2. Sheridan;Breezy and cooler;47;27;WNW;15;48%;34%;2. Torrington;Cooler;53;30;NNW;9;49%;85%;4. Worland;A shower or two;45;22;NW;8;63%;85%;2.
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 320 FPUS55 KMSO 052039. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming. partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows 17 to 24. West. winds to 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy....
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

MT Glasgow MT Zone Forecast

————— 720 FPUS55 KGGW 072000. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and. variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the late. evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. South...
GLASGOW, MT
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 523 FPUS53 KUNR 092227. .TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,. then chance of snow possibly mixed with rain after midnight. Lows. in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to. 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
RAPID CITY, SD
Williamson Source

WEATHER: Frost Burns Off..Warm and Windy Sunday

Another frosty night will give way to sunshine , with gusty winds and near perfect Spring temps for your Sunday. Enjoy it because for the foreseeable future, we are going to be in a very unsettled and windy weather pattern. Watching the possibility of a severe weather outbreak mid-week. But...
BURNS, TN

