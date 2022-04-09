ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Famed ‘Antiques Roadshow’ expert claims buyer scammed his auction house

By Melissa Klein
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uQak_0f4czlE300
Leigh Keno, an expert who frequently appears on PBS "Antiques Roadshow," says a buyer scammed him for over $100,000 at his antiques shop. J.C.Rice for NY Post

A celebrity antiques expert known for sizing up treasures on “Antique Roadshow” claims he was duped by a woman who scammed his auction house out of more than $100,000 — and is suing to recover the cash.

Leigh Keno, who along with his twin brother, Leslie, has long been a fixture on the PBS TV program, says the buyer seemed legit as she purchased $5,000 to $10,000 worth of items at a time, and always paid the bill.

“The checks didn’t bounce,” he said.

The buyer, whose name appears to be Chihyu Lu but goes by Grace Lu, then went shopping for a laundry list of Asian furniture and decorative items including a bronze “libation” cup with beast handle, watercolor painting of a cat and a dragon-carved display cabinet, Keno said.

She tallied up $178,450 worth of goods, which Keno said he let her take with a promise to pay later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STgkz_0f4czlE300
Leigh Keno claims that he let Grace Lu take home $178,450 worth of merchandise with the promise to pay later but she only paid a small fraction of the bill before disappearing.

“I kick myself that I allowed it to happen.,” said Keno who runs Keno Auctions on the Upper East Side. “I’ve been in the business my entire life. This is the first time that this has happened.”

Lu took about 40 pieces in July 2020, paying $45,000 but then refusing to hand over the balance of $133,450, according to a lawsuit filed by the auction house against Lu in Manhattan state Supreme Court in 2021.

Lu claims that she tried to resell some of the items and was told they appeared to be “later copies,” according to court papers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjkL9_0f4czlE300
Among the items the woman allegedly stole was a dragon-carved display cabinet.

Keno said the items were not represented as antiques from a particular period and that Lu had viewed them in his showroom over several weeks before buying.

Lu later bid at one of Keno’s auctions in January 2022 under a different name, buying up almost half of the sale, Keno said. He said when his staff realized it was the same person they told her to pay her entire bill and then never heard back.

Keno said he was speaking out because Lu was allegedly taking other auction houses for a ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McNNL_0f4czlE300
The auction house is suing Grace Lu over the unpaid bill.

Since 2020, she has bid on more than $230,000 worth of treasures sold by various auction houses through the Live Auctioneers websites and never completed the transactions, according to documents reviewed by The Post.

Among those she allegedly stiffed was David Killen, who runs an eponymous auction house in Chelsea. He told The Post that Lu was the winning bidder on about $13,000 in Asian objects a month ago and refused to pay for the goods or pick them up.

Winning an item at auction is considered a legal agreement to buy it, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICuPK_0f4czlE300
Leigh Keno says he’s speaking out because Grace Lu is scamming other auction houses as well.

Killen said they would lose value if placed up for auction again.

“People think, ‘Oh, there must be something wrong with it because the person who bought it never paid for it,’ ” he said. “It gets what we call in the business a bad smell to it.”

Killen said he finally got Lu to pick up and pay for her items this week when he told her another buyer was willing to spend thousands for the $900 “sword leg” table she won. He said she came rushing in to get it and pay her bill.

Lu did not immediately return requests for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRO22_0f4czlE300
Court papers say Grace Lu tried to resell some of the pieces only to find out they were later copies and not antiques.

Comments / 1

Related
Complex

Biggest White Diamond to Ever Be Sold at Auction Expected to Go for Around $30 Million

A record-settingly massive white diamond nicknamed “The Rock” will soon hit auction, where it’s projected to go for as much as $30 million. The piece—a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond that was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago—is said by Christie’s to be the biggest white diamond to have ever been listed for sale at auction.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

This Bonkers 228.3 Carat White Diamond, the Largest in Auction History, Could Fetch Up to $30 Million This Spring

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s is slated to have a blockbuster Spring with the upcoming sale of “The Rock,” the largest white diamond to ever be offered at auction. “I’ve been at Christie’s for 25 years and Christie’s has been around for 256 years and in all of this time, this is the largest white diamond that’s ever come up for sale at auction,” Rahul Kadakia told Robb Report. “That’s quite something. It’s really a unicorn.” The 228.31-carat stone, valued at an estimate of $20 million to $30 million, has only passed through three previous owners’ hands and...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
City
Chelsea, NY
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques Roadshow#Auction Houses#Pbs#Asian#Keno Auctions#Supreme Court
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Robb Report

This Insane 555-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has a Retractable Deck That Opens to a Giant Sunken Pool Oasis

Click here to read the full article. Lazzarini is a font of superyacht concepts—and yet, it still manages to keep things fresh. The disruptive design studio, which has envisioned everything from a swan-shaped megayacht to a flying superyacht powered by blimps, has just unveiled an epic new gigayacht with a layout quite unlike anything currently on the water. Christened Sovrano, or “sovereign” in Italian, the vessel measures an imposing 555 feet and is the king of the seas when it comes to size. In fact, Lazzarini claims Sovrano is the widest yacht in the world. The vessel is equipped with a platform...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy