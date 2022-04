Tyre Sampson was just 14-years-old when he fell to his death last week. The kid had a bright future, he was an upcoming star in St. Louis and was visiting family in Orlando, when he went to the FreeFall drop tower that is the largest free fall ride in the world. It drops riders from 430 feet in the air at rates of 75 miles per hour.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO