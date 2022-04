We've finally hit the end. The Toronto Raptors will play one final meaningless game Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. The Raptors have clinched the fifth seed in the conference and are therefore just playing to stay in shape Sunday night. Fred VanVleet is expected to get some run and OG Anunoby will hopefully be back, but don't expect too many minutes for the regulars. Instead, keep an eye on how they look in terms of health and rhythm.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO