ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are Engaged

By Mike Nied
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Marry Me actress teased the exciting news in a post on Instagram late last night (April 8). A video on the app directed fans to her website OnTheJLo.com for "a really exciting and special story." "If you're not part of my inner circle you have to go to...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Romantic History: From Ben Affleck To Marc Anthony & Every Great Love In Between

Jennifer Lopez is engaged for the second time to Ben Affleck! As fans congratulate the couple, look back at some of her most iconic loves here. Jennifer Lopez‘s life has been rich in fashion, music, and even romance! Over the course of her decades-long career, the entertainer has been linked to new loves at different stages of her life. While trying to keep her personal life as private as possible, fans learned more and more about the loves of her life, and now we’re taking a tour through her past romances!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Grammy Awards#Google Images
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
E! News

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

LeAnn Rimes Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Sheer Cutout Dress & Sandals at CMT Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. LeAnn Rimes looked stunning as she stepped onto the pink carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Monday night. The “I Need You” singer made an angelic arrival in a floor-length sheer gown. The elegant number was complete with a plunging circle cutout that was adorned with pearls and sequins along the shoulder and on the bodice. The dress also had a modest train with ruffled details on the hemline. The “Coyote Ugly” actress continued to make a statement by accessorizing with diamond earrings, a chain ring bracelet,...
NASHVILLE, TN
106.9 KROC

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Be Disney+’s First Live Series

In what could be a major step in the evolution of Disney+, the streaming service announced today that it would become the new home of Dancing With the Stars this fall. The perennial primetime favorite, which has been airing on ABC since 2005, will now premiere new episodes on Disney+ for at least the next two seasons. It will be Disney+’s first live weekly show.
NFL
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice

It doesn’t look like things are getting any better for the first families of Real Housewives of New Jersey. This season, we saw Joe Gorga spar with his niece, Gia Giudice, over her father and Joe’s ex-brother-in-law, Joe Giudice. Things have been building since Gorga blasted Juicy for “[putting his] mother in her f—king grave” last […] The post Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him ‘old and fat’ and his family was ‘devastated’ with the marriage

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.She told the court that while she had seen Ms Heard “be nice” to her brother, she had also seen her “be not nice” and gave details of one such confrontation.“This one really stayed...
CELEBRITIES
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy