ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Bird flu outbreak causing egg prices to soar

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjnpi_0f4cxqSs00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Easter season is here, which means there’s even more egg buying at the grocery store. But this year the price of eggs is skyrocketing and leaving consumers scrambling.

Workers at Gerrity’s Supermarket on Meadow Avenue in Scranton are busy stocking the shelves with cartons of eggs.

The easter season staple is at the top of Tom Enkulenko’s grocery list.

“Usually we buy a dozen a week,” said Enkulenko.

But many families I spoke to are prepared to cut back on buying them, thanks to a recent surge in prices due to the avian flu outbreak.

The average price for a carton is currently around $2.88. It’s up 52% since millions of chickens nationally began getting infected in February.

“By far, this is the highest prices we’ve ever seen on eggs. Right now, we are sitting at double the price,” stated Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s Supermarkets.

Fasula says he ordered eggs in bulk months ago to run special deals and keep up with demand.

But those perishable eggs won’t stay good for long, and he’s concerned about what happens next as 24 states including Pennsylvania deal with a poultry outbreak.

“If it continues to spread, and they have to continue to reduce the chicken population, then the market might not come down. So, we could see sustained high prices for eggs for quite a while, and I don’t think anybody knows when that could end,” explained Fasula.

Many consumers like Enkulenko are frustrated with inflation as a whole and the impact it’s having on their wallets.

“It’s tough on the working man because he can’t make ends meet with what he’s living with paycheck to paycheck. And when you see gas prices and the price of your groceries going up like they are, it’s a terrible thing,” expressed Enkulenko.

According to the CDC, the risk to the general public from the avian flu outbreak is low, and there are no food safety issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Details on father causing two children to go missing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lock Haven officials are releasing new details regarding an incident where a father caused his two children to go missing for two days. According to Lock Haven Police Department, on April 5 around 8:00 p.m., Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. took his two children, ages 6 and 2, out for dinner.   […]
WBRE

Six arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Sunoco on drug possession

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Six people were arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Township Sunoco for possession of drugs. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers observed “suspicious activity” from six people near a Jeep parked at a Sunoco Gas Station. Officers approached the vehicle when one female, Sarah Lynn Long, 34, of Sunbury, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bird flu at Palmyra egg farm; millions of chickens, eggs to be destroyed

PALMYRA, Wis. - Nearly three million chickens and eggs will need to be destroyed now that Wisconsin officials confirm cases of bird flu at a Jefferson County farm. It is the first case in the state since 2015. The Wisconsin Department Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed cases of bird...
PALMYRA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Industry
State
Pennsylvania State
Scranton, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Scranton, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Lackawanna County, PA
Business
US News and World Report

State Officials Euthanize 85K Birds Amid Avian Flu Outbreak

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — State officials have euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported Saturday that the outbreaks occurred at farms in Charles Minx County in the southeastern portion of the state. The disease was found in turkeys at the facilities although other poultry in close contact with the turkeys were euthanized as well.
VERMILLION, SD
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bird flu-infected chickens disposed of at Cold Spring Egg Farm

PALMYRA, Wis. - For the past few days, the quiet of the country has been disrupted by the sounds on the street. "I’ve had dump truck, after dump truck, after dump truck, some of them lined up starting around 7 a.m. They don’t quit until the afternoon," said Kimberly Wortman.
PALMYRA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Egg Carton#Gas Prices#Avian Flu#Gerrity S Supermarkets
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pizza Hut’s new locations: How do pizza lovers feel?

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pizza Hut has started work on two new locations in Kingston and Pittston. Many residents want to know why a national chain would try to come back to an area with such a strong local pizza presence. Northeastern Pennsylvania is known for its pizza and locals have no problem letting you know […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with corruption of a minor

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a woman has been charged with the corruption of a minor after a victim reveals she was aware of sexual abuse committed. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a victim informed officers of the sexual abuse she received from the ages of 13 through 18 from 2016 to 2021 […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy