ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Social Scene: Italian American Society chooses board

Marconews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last meeting for the season was held April 6 in Mackle Park's...

www.marconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Italian American Society will serve pasta, have a parade, celebrate 50 years after pandemic break

New Orleans paradegoers will switch out their Mardi Gras beads and lucky four-leaf clovers for fava beans and Italy’s red, white and green flag this weekend. The Italian American St. Joseph Society of New Orleans has planned a weekend of events mostly open to the public, including its annual parade and pasta party, to celebrate St. Joseph’s Day on March 19, according to the club’s president, Peter Gilberti.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Society
Collier County, FL
Society
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota will criminalize sitting, sleeping on sidewalks

In Sarasota, once dubbed by homeless advocates the meanest city in America, it could soon be illegal to sit or lie on some downtown sidewalks.Driving the news: After downtown business owners complained about aggressive begging, Sarasota city commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to pass an ordinance that would criminalize sitting or lying down in certain areas.The ordinance applies to Main Street from west of Washington Boulevard to U.S. 41, and along Palm Avenue, between Ringling Boulevard and Cocoanut Avenue, between 10am and midnight.Commissioners must approve it once more after a public hearing for it to take effect, per the Sarasota...
SARASOTA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES DRAMA: Board Member Threatens Former Member On Hot Mic

Seven Bridges Delray Beach Board Member Resigns. Threat Made Moments After Another Board Member Announces Increased Insurance Premiums Due To Community Drama. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — In the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges, where there is more drama than a night on […] The article SEVEN BRIDGES DRAMA: Board Member Threatens Former Member On Hot Mic appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian American Society#Ias
WTVM

2022 Columbus Crystal Ball held in support of American Cancer Society

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The community came together Saturday night- both physically and financially, in the fight against cancer. The annual Crystal Ball, benefiting the American Cancer Society, took place at the Green Island Country Club in Columbus. This year’s honoree is Angie Dorchak. A Columbus business owner and mother,...
COLUMBUS, GA
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
WECT

American Cancer Society honors Novant NHRMC Zimmer Center with award

The North Carolina Black Film Festival will be held in celebration of 18 years of independent films by African American filmmakers from March 25-27. A Wilmington Police Department officer was T-boned in a traffic accident Tuesday morning at McRae and Nixon Street according to a NC Highway Patrol representative. Heat...
WILMINGTON, NC
soapoperanetwork.com

Soapers ‘Lip Sync for a Cure’ to Benefit American Cancer Society Desert Spirit

On Friday, May 20, a multitude of daytime stars, past and present, will be on hand for a special event in Palm Springs, California which will benefit the American Cancer Society. The “Lip Sync for a Cure Benefit Show” for the American Cancer Society Desert Spirit event will be emceed by “General Hospital” star Tristan Rogers with a special dedication in memoriam of the late John Callahan (“All My Children”).
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Las Cruces Sun-News

American Iris Society celebrating 100 years at convention in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – Las Cruces will be host to gardeners from across the U.S. and Canada April 11-16 as the American Iris Society celebrates 100 years of existence. The Mesilla Valley Iris Society is organizing the national convention this year at Hotel Encanto with trainings and demonstrations where attendees can learn how to grow various iris types, as well as a tour of six local iris gardens. Society chapters from across the country will be participating.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy