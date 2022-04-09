Social Scene: Italian American Society chooses board

In Sarasota, once dubbed by homeless advocates the meanest city in America, it could soon be illegal to sit or lie on some downtown sidewalks.Driving the news: After downtown business owners complained about aggressive begging, Sarasota city commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to pass an ordinance that would criminalize sitting or lying down in certain areas.The ordinance applies to Main Street from west of Washington Boulevard to U.S. 41, and along Palm Avenue, between Ringling Boulevard and Cocoanut Avenue, between 10am and midnight.Commissioners must approve it once more after a public hearing for it to take effect, per the Sarasota...

SARASOTA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO