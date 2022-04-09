ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man arrested after he was found unconscious, soaked by sprinklers

By Juan Betancourt Staff Writer juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
A 33-year-old man, who was arrested Friday for allegedly being unconscious in a grassy area, was soaked by sprinklers that drenched several layers of his clothing.

At about 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to an unconscious person call in the 600 block of West University Drive. The caller told dispatch that there was allegedly a person asleep in the grass and the person was being soaked by sprinklers. The caller told dispatchers they honked their vehicle horn, and the person did not move. Upon their arrival, officers located a male who was asleep in the grass and had several layers of his clothing soaked through, according to the police report.

Officers attempted to wake the man. When he eventually woke up, officers said the man’s eyes were visibly bloodshot and his speech was slurred and difficult to understand throughout their interaction. When they moved the man off the grass and away from the water, he visibly staggered while walking and standing, according to the police report.

The man allegedly repeated to officers he had arrived two hours ago and admitted to drinking several shots and a beer. Officers asked the man where he intended to go, and he pointed in several directions. The man allegedly said he intended to go to Louisiana.

Since he was located in the grass near a six-lane roadway and appeared to be a danger to himself and didn’t have anyone to pick him up, the man was placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the city jail without incident, according to the report.

Other reports

North Interstate 35, near exit ramp of University Drive — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly evading arrest and for striking a guardrail.

At about 4:59 p.m. Friday, officers observed a vehicle passing the backup traffic on a shoulder to the right of the exit lane. An officers’ emergency lights were activated and the officer moved over to initiate a traffic violation of illegal passing to the right. The vehicle allegedly swerved abruptly to the left and crossed lanes and then eventually crossed back to get back onto the exit ramp.

Officers observed the vehicle reenter the main lanes of I-35 from the on-ramp as it was accelerating. Officers lost sight of the vehicle before locating the vehicle driving through the ditch on the east side of the northbound service road. The vehicle then entered the field between the service road and nearby businesses. With the car still in motion, officers saw a male exit the driver’s side door and began to run north.

Officers detained a woman who was still in the vehicle with the airbags deployed. The woman said that they had allegedly struck a guardrail. The woman was not injured.

Other officers located the alleged suspect near the Arrowhead and Englefield Green intersection. The suspect denied he was the driver of the incident. Officers were able to identify the suspect by his vehicle registration.

The man was arrested for the offense of not making attempts to take reasonable steps to locate and notify the Texas Department of Transportation after striking a highway fixture and for evading arrest.

2800 block of South Interstate 35 — At 9:16 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched regarding a burglary of multiple vehicles that were reported around the same time. One victim said his handgun, earbuds and Bowie knife were stolen. The man said his vehicle had a broken rear window and said nothing else was taken from his vehicle. The other burglaries are still under investigation.

RoundupFrom 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 384 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.

Comments / 0

WFAA

Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
DALLAS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

