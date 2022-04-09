ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Person shot in the hand in Bellevue, detectives searching for suspects

By FOX 13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVUE, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man injured near Awakening Church Saturday morning. According to Bellevue Police Department, officers responded to a possible shooting at 114th Ave. SE...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot And Killed In Washington Cemetery

KENT, Wash. (AP) – Police in Kent said a man was shot and killed after a dispute at a cemetery. Officers arrived Thursday night to find an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. They started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a dispute erupted...
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellevue, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, WA
WTAJ

Police search for suspect in Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police are attempting to identify an individual involved in a shooting from last week. The shooting happened at the Solomon Homes in Johnstown March 10. The man seen getting out of the car in the video is currently being sought for his involvement. Police originally arrived to find one suspect […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Se 6th St#Free Fox 13 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man dies in kayaking accident near Neah Bay

NEAH BAY, Wash. — A 69-year-old Sequim man died in a kayaking accident in the Strait of Juan De Fuca near Neah Bay on Thursday. According to Clallam County deputies who were called to the scene at around 11 a.m., a Neah Bay police officer waded into the water and was able to retrieve the kayak, which he used to bring the kayaker to shore. The officer gave the man CPR until a Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived and airlifted the man to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles.
NEAH BAY, WA
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOMO News

Tacoma Police arrest 23-year-old rape suspect

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say officers arrested a 23-year-old man on Tuesday in connection to a rape and robbery last month. On March 6, just after midnight, police say a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were walking in the 1100 block of S. Warner St when the 23-year-old pulled out a gun and allegedly raped the woman at gunpoint.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Oxygen

Who Killed 2 Washington Pre-Teens Who Disappeared On Bike Rides Months Apart In 1986?

It was a beautiful sunny day in Tacoma, Washington when 12-year-old Michella Welch struck out on her bike with her younger sisters to Puget Park on March 26, 1986. The trio arrived at the picturesque park tucked into the trees only to realize that they had forgotten their picnic lunch back at home. Michella offered to ride back home to get the meal, leaving Angela and Nicole behind. It would be the last time they ever saw their big sister.
TACOMA, WA
Westword

Metro Denver Weekend Violence: Six Shootings, Three Stabbings, Two Deaths

All too often in metro Denver, there's a direct correlation between warming weather and violent incidents — and that proved to be the case again this weekend. From Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13, Denver and Aurora cumulatively experienced six shootings and three stabbings. Two people died and multiple individuals were injured as a result of the incidents.
DENVER, CO
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in crash in Tacoma

Deputies are investigating a collision that left one person dead Wednesday night in Tacoma. The crash occurred near South 96th Street and Pacific Avenue. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said a deputy was trying to catch up with a reckless driver who ran a red light. That driver crashed into another car.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy