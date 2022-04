OXNARD (CBSLA) — The California Strawberry Festival in Oxnard was canceled for a third year in a row due to the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic, festival officials announced Tuesday. The festival had been scheduled to take place May 14 and 15 in Strawberry Meadows of College Park in Oxnard. Dean Kato, the chairman of the festival’s board of directors, said they were disappointed to have to cancel the event again. The 2022 California Strawberry Festival, which had been set for May 14 and 15 at Strawberry Meadows of College Park in Oxnard, is officially cancelled due to the uncertainty caused by...

OXNARD, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO