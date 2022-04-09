ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Nike Air Max 96 II Dresses Up In “Black/Metallic Silver”

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce a forgotten relic of the past, the Nike Air Max 96 II is now included within the Swoosh’s main roster of products. The silhouette hasn’t overshadowed some of its predecessors in terms of popularity and collaborations, but it’s been gradually building out its own retro...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 97 Delivers Another Bred Colorway

Thanks to Jordan Brand and the ever-beloved Air Jordan 1, “Bred” — Black + Red, for the uninitiated — has become synonymous with sneaker culture as a whole. And whenever a silhouette outside the core Jumpman line-up makes use of said color combination, it’s very obvious where its influences originate.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Goes Full “Grape” Mode

This Air Jordan from 1990 produced one of the most historic sneaker colorways of all-time, and it wasn’t even a Chicago Bulls theme. That would be the lifestyle-focused mix of teals and purples that were created to match a line of athletic apparel of the time, which sneakerheads in the forum era coined as the “Grape”. Whenever those colors convene, we can’t help but make that comparison to the Air Jordan 5, and this upcoming Air Max Plus is no exception.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max#Nike Swoosh#Silver
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Appears In A Striking MCA Chicago Colorway

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Expected To Release In November

Red tones seem to work especially well on the Air Jordan 9. Ironically, the IX is the only Air Jordan from the Tinker Hatfield era (with the exception of the Air Jordan 15) that Jordan never wore in a game as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Maybe that missing connection is what makes any red-dominant Air Jordan 9 that much more special, because this upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is among the more anticipated drops of the Holiday season.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Goes Kermit Green

The Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary hasn’t been officially unveiled by the brand, but dozens of pairs have been previewed via various methods, suggesting the occasion will be one for the history books. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design emerged in a two-tone arrangement that harkens back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Pre-Day Is Ready For Earth Day 2022

Although the Swoosh is prepping for Air Max Day 2022, it also has its sights on Earth Day, as suggested by a newly-surfaced Nike Air Max Pre-Day. Predominantly clad in varying shades of light brown, the mesh and suede proposition indulges in rich green flair across its profile swooshes, Air Max unit and outsole. At a glance, the old school design doesn’t have much of a connection to the April 22nd holiday, but a look at the pair’s sock-liners reveals an aerial image of land covered in greenery. The silhouette may be part of a larger collection honoring Earth Day, but even if it isn’t, it’s sure to compel countless consumers to add it to their footwear rotation ahead of summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Social Status Brings Two Nike Air Max Penny Collaborations Into 2022

As Social Status furthers its own brand mission through its product launches, we’re continually being taught that sneakers can serve a higher purpose. With its Free Lunch Dunks that launched in 2021, we were reminded of the importance of access to food and how free summertime lunches were a major part in the development in inner city children. With its upcoming collaboration with Nike and the Air Max Penny, we’re taken back to school with a fresh new lesson laid out by James Whitner and the Social Status team.
APPAREL
Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Set For May 23rd Release

In late September 2021, mock-up images surfaced depicting two pairs of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid by Off-White. While Virgil Abloh never confirmed the shoes were to release while he was still alive, sneaker leakers have since rumored spring and summer launch dates for the duo. Recently, the “Black”-colored pair emerged via new images ahead of a May 23rd release date.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Kimora Lee Simmons Goes Sporty-Casual in ‘Pulp Fiction’ Shirt, Stretch Pants and Nike Air Max Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kimora Lee Simmons shows how to go casual and sporty. The businesswoman was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday in chic style. Simmons elected to keep it simple in a white T-shirt that had an eye-catching print of the ‘90s cult-classic film “Pulp Fiction.” The top was short-sleeved and included a crew neckline. On the lower half, she went with black stretch pants that added a functional twist. She completed everything with white Nike...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Jewel Swooshes Make A Cameo Along This Black, Grey, And Orange Nike Air Max 95

Despite coming off a milestone year, the Nike Air Max 95 has maintained its momentum throughout the early months of 2022. And with its next appearance, which builds off an already extensive range of neutral colorways, the silhouette is incorporating the beloved jewel Swoosh. Here, said emblem replaces the Air...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 Is Set to Release In a New ‘Neapolitan’ Colorway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand will soon release the Air Jordan 3 in a new colorway that’s dressed in hues of a popular ice cream combination. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared images of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe in a new makeup resembling Neapolitan ice cream ahead of its purported May release. The Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan” features a predominantly white leather upper that’s combined with dark brown elephant overlay panels at the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue" Officially Unveiled: Release Date

One of the most underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 13. This is a sneaker that was released in the late 90s, and it was one of the last silhouettes that Michael Jordan got to wear with the Chicago Bulls. Over the years, it has received a plethora of new colorways, and it's clear that things are only going to get better for this shoe, as time goes on.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

3D Swooshes Surface Across The Nike Air Max Plus 3

Over the course of the past few months, 3D Swooshes have proliferated across multiple Nike staples. The Air Max Plus 3 is the latest to feature said design, doing so along a colorway just as simple as its similarly-branded counterparts. Save for the “Volt” detailing along the heel, the pair’s...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 Remixes The Ever-Popular “Panda” Colorway

The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 may be a women’s-exclusive, but it’s attracted the attention of many men due to its heritage design and compelling colorways. Recently, the model appeared in a “White” and “Black” look reminiscent of the standard trim’s beloved “Panda” colorway, as well as metallic gold lace dubraes.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy