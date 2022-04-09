Walled Lake Western at Wixom St. Catherine softball photo gallery

Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. Kaitlyn Pallozzi struck out all 21 batters faced in a perfect game for the Marlins (5-1, 5-1 CHSL Central) on Friday. The MHSAA record for strikeouts in a seven-inning game was by Canton’s Kelly Holmes in 1992 against Walled Lake Central. The game’s lone run was scored by Kendall Spivey in the seventh, when she came around on an error.

