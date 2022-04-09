Jordan Poole's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

Jordan Poole is questionable for Saturday's game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their star players.

Jordan Poole is on the injury report as questionable due to a hand injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors enter the contest as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 51-29 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

