Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

Draymond Green is not on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday evening, and for the game they will have their star forward Draymond Green available.

The All-Star is not on the injury report, so he will be in team's starting lineup against the Spurs.

The Warriors enter the contest as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 51-29 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

