Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game
Draymond Green is not on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday evening, and for the game they will have their star forward Draymond Green available.
The All-Star is not on the injury report, so he will be in team's starting lineup against the Spurs.
The Warriors enter the contest as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 51-29 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 0