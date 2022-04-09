ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Dejounte Murray's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHbBZ_0f4cvj2500

Dejounte Murray has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Texas on Saturday evening, but for the game they will be without All-Star Dejounte Murray.

The star guard has been ruled out due to conditioning (he had been out for an extended period with an illness), and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Spurs enter the night as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-46 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says LeBron James Isn't The Best 1-On-1 Player In The NBA: "If You Line LeBron James Up With Everyone In The NBA, You Think He'll Come Out On Top As The Best One-On-One Player? I Don't Think So."

One of the most interesting conversations around the NBA in recent times has been the difference between 'hoopers' and basketball players. Hoopers are generally players that are considered to be pure ballers, players that could dominate at the park, have the flashy skills to put on a show when they play, and essentially live and breathe basketball in a very pure way.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Malika Andrews Slams What Matt Barnes Said About Kobe Bryant: "If You're Getting In Someone's Faces And It Doesn't Turn Into Wins Then You're Just Getting In Someone's Face"

Malika Andrews drew a lot of attention recently after she went off on a Matt Barnes take during a recent edition of ESPN's NBA Today. The young analyst was joined by Barnes, Ramona Shelburne, and Kendrick Perkins to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' elimination from play-in contention. Barnes compared LeBron...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Dejounte Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Golden State Warriors#The San Antonio Spurs#Underdog Nba#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Players Were Reportedly Texting During Games Even With Frank Vogel Standing In Front of Them

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy