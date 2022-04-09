Dejounte Murray's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

Dejounte Murray has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Texas on Saturday evening, but for the game they will be without All-Star Dejounte Murray.

The star guard has been ruled out due to conditioning (he had been out for an extended period with an illness), and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Spurs enter the night as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-46 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

