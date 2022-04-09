ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passengers have mixed reactions to possibility of lifting mask mandate at Charlotte Douglas

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
 1 day ago
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas Airport is expected to see large crowds as Spring Break begins.

The airport is one of the few locations where you may see a majority of people wearing masks, but that may change soon.

The Department of Transportation’s mask mandate is set to expire on April 18.

Leaders with major airports said they believe it’s time to lift this particular COVID restriction because the pandemic is slipping into their rearview.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with passengers who had mixed emotions about the potential change.

“I’m ready for the mask mandate to go away. Obviously, I wear them on an aircraft cause it’s required, but I’m ready for it to be gone. Because I’m not a fan of them in the first place. I actually don’t own one that’s why I had to get one,” passenger Danielle Avizinis said.

“I prefer there to be a mask mandate,” Sasha Robinson said. “So I would not be super thrilled to be getting on a flight with no mask.”

Robinson said she is heading to Madrid, Spain, and no one in her family has caught COVID because they have been careful.

“I personally haven’t had COVID. I’m one of the few that I know who hasn’t. No one in my family has. And I don’t want to get it,” Robinson said.

Counts said he reached out to the American Airlines Flight Attendants Union.

He said in the past the union staunchly stood behind the mandate but, now it is waffling.

CulturalDifferences
1d ago

everyone has had ample opportunity to protect themselves. there's no need for me to wear a mask any longer.

