Bakersfield, CA

Police search for drivers, shooter involved in car-to-car shooting

By Jose Franco
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for people who fled after a car-to-car shooting Saturday afternoon at South H Street and Planz Road.

The department said officers were called to the intersection at South H Street and Planz Road at around 1:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Investigators said someone in a gray Chevrolet Cobalt was chasing and firing at a black Infiniti sedan. The Infiniti then crashed into two parked cars and fled the scene. Officials said the Infiniti has damage to its front left and right quarter panels from the crash.

1 dead in Oildale, deputies investigating homicide

No one was struck by gunfire and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

I’m on this road daily, I could’ve been hit by a stray bullet anybody could’ve been hit by stray bullet because of this type of activity. These times are getting very bad even in the city. It makes me afraid to even leave the house because I have to currently watch my 360 because people out here committing violence and having disregard for public safety!

