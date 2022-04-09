ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobbs Ferry, NY

Video: Charl Schwartzel makes spectacular eagle at Masters

By Alex Evans
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Charl Schwartzel may have kept his hopes of winning a second green jacket alive for at least one more day. During the third round of the Masters on Saturday at Augusta National,...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Family Supports Him After The Masters

Tiger Woods finished up his final round at the Masters with a score of 78, ending back-to-back days of 6-over par. But despite the frustrating finish, his family was waiting for him upon leaving the golf course. Photos from Augusta, Georgia show Woods embracing his son and daughter after finishing...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
FanSided

Who is Tiger Woods’ caddie and how much does he make?

Tiger Woods is looking to win The Masters for the sixth time of his career. Here is who is caddie is and how much he makes. The third round of The Masters takes place on Saturday, Apr. 9, where golf legend Tiger Woods is looking to win the sixth green jacket of his career.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dobbs Ferry, NY
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reacts To Scottie Scheffler Winning The Masters

Tiger Woods gave it a valiant effort, but he quickly found himself out of contention to win his sixth green jacket. That honor instead goes to 25-year-old Scottie Scheffler, who took command early and never relinquished it. After Scheffler won the Masters with a 10-under score, Woods took to his...
GOLF
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Reveals What His Wife Told Him Sunday Morning

Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday as the leader at the Masters and turned in a strong final round performance to win the green jacket by three strokes. Scheffler had to face some pressure to close out the victory, and he admitted following his win that he suffered an anxiety attack this morning.
GOLF
Popculture

Paulina Gretzky Cheers on Dustin Johnson in Masters-Inspired Outfit

Dustin Johnson is currently competing in the 2022 Masters Tournament and his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, is supporting him in a big way. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was spotted at Augusta National wearing a green and white dress which was complemented by a green handbag to celebrate the Masters. The outfit may have helped the 37-year-old golf star as he was able to get off to a strong start. While many fans were talking about Tiger Woods' performance, Johnson is also in a good position to win, shooting three-under in the first round, which put him in a tie for third place.
CELEBRITIES
Golf Channel

Masters payout: What each player will take home Sunday

Sunday's winner at Augusta National Golf Club will collect $2.7 million. The winner's share of the Masters Tournament's $15 million purse is up from $2.07 million when Hideki Matsuyama slipped on the green jacket last April. The 2021 purse was $11.5 million, which marked the third straight tournament with the same amount of total prize money.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Eagle#Augusta National
The Spun

Look: Meet The Wife Of Masters Leader Scottie Scheffler

While all of the talk this weekend at Augusta National has been about the return of Tiger Woods, it’s Scottie Scheffler who is threatening to walk away with the year’s first major tournament. Scheffler entered the Masters having won three of his last five tournaments. That run was...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Who is Scottie Scheffler's wife? Meet Meredith Scudder

Scottie Scheffler is having the time of his life on the PGA Tour. He is a three-time winner, he is the World No.1 and he is on course to win his first major championship at The Masters. He picked up his first PGA Tour win at the WM Phoenix Open...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: How Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Met His Wife

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are a couple of holes away from having the biggest celebration of their lives. Scheffler is leading The Masters by four strokes with only four holes to play on Sunday afternoon. Barring an epic collapse, Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, will be donning the green jacket on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Rory McIlroy Very Clear

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
GOLF
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Complaint With The Masters This Year

The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
GOLF
FOX Sports

2022 Masters Round 2: Tiger Woods in action, Cink makes hole-in-one

The Masters continues with Round 2 on Friday. The action has been fierce, as only the top 50 golfers advance to weekend play. Five-time winner Tiger Woods, who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, finished Round 1 on Thursday tied for 10th place with a score of 71 — 1-under par.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Fellow golfer makes admission about Tiger Woods playing Masters

Tiger Woods has been a huge draw at the Masters this year, and even his fellow golfers are getting caught up in the story. Cam Smith shot a 4-under 68 in the first round of the event on Thursday. He and Bryson DeChambeau played together as a twosome due to Paul Casey’s withdrawal. They were in the group ahead of Woods, and Smith admitted after the round that he did a fair amount of watching Tiger like a fan.
GOLF
FanSided

The Masters purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The Masters payout has increased for 2022 so we’re taking a look at the purse and the prize money the winner and every player in the field will make. The Masters is about to sadly come to a close on Sunday and it looks as if the 2022 trip to Augusta National Golf Club is down to a two-man race for the final 18 holes. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead on Friday but saw Cameron Smith make up ground on Saturday. Then, the two entered Sunday chasing the big-time payout in the final group.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
15K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy