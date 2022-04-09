ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FAMU drops JSU in series opener

By Vaughnwilson
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJ7eh_0f4cuARP00

The Florida A&M Lady Rattlers fell behind the first place Jackson State Tigers in the first inning of the opening game of their series.  But, that wouldn’t last as FAMU’s speedy outfielder Melkayla Irvis stroked a triple, bringing in the Rattlers’ first run and scored on the next play as Mia Blasingane singled.  From there, FAMU would take control with hot bats and a solid outing from pitcher Brandice Boatwright at the FAMU Softball Complex.

Desirae Beacham would get three hits for the Lady Rattlers, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning.  Kiauna Watson, Irvis and Blasingane collected two hits each for FAMU.

For JSU, Macie Kuppenbender took the loss on the mound.  The Tigers had three players with two hits; Lauren Stewart, Maria Stephens, and Isis Taylor.

With the win, the Lady Rattlers bring their conference record to 6-7, with an overall record of 11-23.  Jackson State moves to 17-18 overall and 8-5 in the SWAC.

The teams will battle in a doubleheader to close out the series.

The post FAMU drops JSU in series opener appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
On3.com

Nick Saban delivers blunt assessment on need for leadership on Alabama roster

After the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship last season, Alabama saw a lot of turnover on the roster due to departures to the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, as the team partakes in spring ball, the Crimson Tide team is seeing some new faces and some familiar faces taking on new roles throughout the roster. With all of the changes, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for more leadership up and down the roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WATE

No. 1 Tennessee makes SEC History with win over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Jordan Beck stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth and added another chapter to the “Mike Hancho” legend. Beck hit a no-doubter Grand Slam to give the Vols a 7-2 lead. Beck’s big bat was just one of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Eye On Annapolis

Late Rally Not Enough As Baysox Fall 7-5 On Opening Day

The Bowie Baysox made a late push to overcome a five-run deficit, but fell short to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Opening Day, eventually falling 7-5. Starter Drew Rom opened the season by dancing around three baserunners over the first two innings, before allowing three runs in the third inning on base hits by Brandon Martorano and Sean Roby, as well as a sacrifice fly by Tyler Fitzgerald. Rom (L, 0-1) was lifted after the third inning for Morgan McSweeney, who fired two perfect innings of relief.
BASEBALL
HBCU Gameday

Alabama State has no problem with rival A&M on the diamond

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State pounded out eight hits and the Hornets used the arms of a pair of pitchers in a 10-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) victory over Alabama A&M on Friday night at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex. Alabama State (16-14, 8-2 SWAC) jumped ahead early with the long ball before […] The post Alabama State has no problem with rival A&M on the diamond appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famu#Jackson State Tigers#The Famu Softball Complex#Swac
WJCL

Georgia Southern baseball bounces No. 10 Bobcats in Extra Innings

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A three-run 11th inning helped Georgia Southern baseball pick up a 7-4 win over 10th-ranked Texas State Friday night. Texas State (23-8, 8-2 SBC) scored the first three runs, one run off a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning, and two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the first off, a solo home run, and one from an RBI single to score a Bobcat runner.
SAN MARCOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
HBCU Gameday

Deshaun Watson works with Felix Harper and other HBCU players

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns has recently been working with Alcorn State’s Felix Harper and Alabama State’s Marquez Spencer. Both Harper and Felix have declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Deshaun Watson is a product of Clemson University. He was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2017 and has been selected to the NFL […] The post Deshaun Watson works with Felix Harper and other HBCU players appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CLEVELAND, OH
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy