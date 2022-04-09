FAMU drops JSU in series opener

The Florida A&M Lady Rattlers fell behind the first place Jackson State Tigers in the first inning of the opening game of their series. But, that wouldn’t last as FAMU’s speedy outfielder Melkayla Irvis stroked a triple, bringing in the Rattlers’ first run and scored on the next play as Mia Blasingane singled. From there, FAMU would take control with hot bats and a solid outing from pitcher Brandice Boatwright at the FAMU Softball Complex.

Desirae Beacham would get three hits for the Lady Rattlers, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Kiauna Watson, Irvis and Blasingane collected two hits each for FAMU.

For JSU, Macie Kuppenbender took the loss on the mound. The Tigers had three players with two hits; Lauren Stewart, Maria Stephens, and Isis Taylor.

With the win, the Lady Rattlers bring their conference record to 6-7, with an overall record of 11-23. Jackson State moves to 17-18 overall and 8-5 in the SWAC.

The teams will battle in a doubleheader to close out the series.

