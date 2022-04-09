Burn bans enacted in several area counties

The worst of the severe thunderstorms seems to be behind Warren County as of 1:30 p.m., but the nearly two-hour deluge did see a number of tornadoes pass through the area. According to John Elfer, director of the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, four tornadoes were reported within the county, none of which could be confirmed to have touched down.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 19 DAYS AGO