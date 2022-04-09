Burn bans enacted in several area counties

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County property owner has been cited for violating the county’s burn ban. Officials at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office say the property owner was burning trash Saturday afternoon off Hamilton Dr. and the fire jumped the property line, putting structures in jeopardy.
The worst of the severe thunderstorms seems to be behind Warren County as of 1:30 p.m., but the nearly two-hour deluge did see a number of tornadoes pass through the area. According to John Elfer, director of the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, four tornadoes were reported within the county, none of which could be confirmed to have touched down.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has lifted its outdoor burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county effective immediately, officials said Thursday. The ban was put in place two weeks ago due to low relative humidity and dry/windy conditions. The public is asked to continue to...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County, Horry County and Conway issued burn bans due to weather conditions. The Darlington County burn ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the county. Horry County’s ban goes into effect immediately. “Burning at this time can be very dangerous,” Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky […]
WDTV reported that multiple fire crews battled three separate brush fires in Clarksburg and surrounding area Wednesday. The first call for the brush fires came into the Harrison County 911 Center at approximately 2:30 p.m. The fires are located near Downriver Rd., Dawson Mine Rd., and Cortese Rd. in Clarksburg,...
During their Tuesday meeting, Grayson County commissioners lifted the burn ban that has been in place in the county for the past week and a half.
The move came against the advice of the count's Fire Marshall John Weda who asked them to give the burn ban one more week.
...
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Emergency Management has received several reports of floods as a result of storms moving into the Wiregrass Friday afternoon. EMA Director Willie Worsham said they received the first call Friday morning at 11:50 a.m. reporting dime-sized hail. The hail lasted around two minutes.
If you haven't heard the news yet all of Comanche County, OK. is currently under a burn ban. The Comanche County Board of Commissioners met Monday (03-14-22) and voted to enact a burn ban which will remain in effect for the next 2 weeks, 14 days, or until ground conditions improve and the high fire danger/risk lessens.
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Earlier this week, Grayson County Commissioners didn’t extend a burn ban after the county fire marshal asked them to. On Tuesday, the Office of Emergency Management and the County Fire Marshal, John Weda, asked commissioners to extend the burn ban which has been in place since March 4th.
Franklin County Emergency Management-Homeland Security Director Mark Thornton reminds area residents a locally enacted burn ban will remain in place until at least Monday, April 4. Thornton recommended the action that was approved by the Board of Supervisors on Monday, March 7 due to dry conditions that have resulted in...
The National Weather Service Logo(Source: National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch in Central and North Georgia - including Forsyth County - for Saturday, March 26. The watch will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
GENESEE, Pa., (WETM) – 18 News is following breaking news coming out of Potter County, Pennsylvania. Authorities tell us the county coroner was called this morning to a house fire in Genesee. The fire started at home on Slingerland Road around 3 a.m. Monday. Authorities have not released how many people were home. Details are […]
Comments / 0