Maryland State

General Assembly overrides all Hogan vetoes

By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers in both chambers of Maryland’s General Assembly voted by wide margins Saturday to override all ten vetoes Gov. Larry Hogan delivered the day before. The House of Delegates voted to override the governor’s veto of the Abortion Care Access Act by 90-46; the vote in the Senate was...

Pamme Mellison #BLM
2d ago

I would truly have to give a handclap 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙏🏼 on the General Assembly overrides. I'm not sure what Republican Goven Hogan was thinking in those vetos.

