Highlights: Tiger Woods hits tee shot 364 yards on chilly Saturday at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga.—The loneliest place in golf is the Augusta National driving range on the afternoon of Masters Sunday. Two-by-two, the contenders (and pretenders) depart for their date with destiny, carried off by the polite applause of a packed grandstand. A bit after 2 p.m. on this Sunday, only three players were left: Sungjae Im, feathering short irons at the flagstick; Cam Smith, his glorious mullet blowing in the breeze, smashing drivers as he contemplated how to make up a three-stroke deficit; and Scottie Scheffler, the 36- and 54-hole leader, who emerged from the caddie shack after a brief respite, carrying a green bag of balls and his wedge. The crowd cheered and Scheffler nodded, looking a little bashful. He walked by Smith, but neither acknowledged the other. These talented twentysomethings have been the two hottest players in golf this season, trading everyday PGA Tour victories, but being atop the Masters leaderboard represented something else entirely: One of their lives was about to change. Yet even on the empty range, no player is truly alone. He carries with him the spirit of all the golf buddies and teammates and relatives who have pushed, supported and chided him. Randy Smith, Scheffler’s coach since boyhood, was with him now, watching from a discreet distance. How many swings has Smith watched his pupil make through the years? The number is incalculable.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO