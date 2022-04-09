ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls City Council renames Kit Carson Park after Native American village

By Jane Vaughan
opb.org
 1 day ago

City councilors in Klamath Falls voted unanimously on Monday to rename Kit Carson Park as Eulalona Park. Eulalona was the Native American village that sat near the park site before present-day Klamath Falls. A local trailhead shares the name. “The village really sat at what is now Moore Park...

www.opb.org

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

City Council cuts back hours of parking meter enforcement in Reading

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to adopt an ordinance to limit the hours of parking meter enforcement after public outcry over excessive enforcement during entertainment events at the Santander Arena & Performing Arts Center. The decision limits enforcement to Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m....
READING, PA
DFW Community News

Weir: Ray David running for Place 4 on Highland Village City Council

Local election campaigns are underway in North Texas! Candidates are running for city and town council seats, as well as election to several school board positions. In Highland Village, there are 3 candidates running for the Place 4 seat on the City Council. One of them is Ray David, President of Denton Community Point Bank. Mr. David, who lives in Highland Village with his wife Heidi, their 3 sons and 2 daughters, came over for an interview to introduce himself to voters and tell them why he’s running for the City Council seat.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
Falls City, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
B102.7

Rapid City Hotel Allegedly Bans Native Americans from Hotel Property

A Rapid City, South Dakota hotel has come under heavy criticism over a comment that was allegedly posted to a social media account. According to Dakota News Now, recently the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel at 1721 North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City allegedly posted a comment on Facebook stating that Native Americans are no longer welcome on Grand Gateway Hotel property.
RAPID CITY, SD
News Channel 3-12

Carpinteria City Council unanimously votes in favor of skate park bid

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Carpinteria City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a skate park construction project by accepting the city's one and only bid. The city received and approved the $2,089,242 bid from Lash Construction of Santa Barbara. The money will be used to build a park designed by Dreamland Skateparks out of Oregon. The The post Carpinteria City Council unanimously votes in favor of skate park bid appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Jersey Shore Online

Report: No Native American Artifacts At Park

BRICK – The renovation of Cedar Bridge Manor Park could begin as early as this spring since an archaeological survey has been completed and no historical artifacts were found. Permits to proceed with the project were delayed since the .91-acre waterfront park on Manor Drive was located in a...
BRICK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Carson
The Times-Reporter

Mineral City Village Council

KEY ACTION Council approved the expenditure of $7,000 for the fireworks display at the Little Twist on Mineral Festival to be held July 9. DISCUSSION: At a previous meeting it was reported the fireworks display to be held at Little Twist on Mineral festival has increased from $5,000 to $7,000. Council was informed the level of the fireworks display would be reduced for the previous cost of $5,000.
MINERAL CITY, OH
The Times-Reporter

Bowerston Village Council

KEY ACTION Learned that the Village has been nominated for a $1 million grant for utility upgrades. DISCUSSION: President Paula Beamer reported that she and Village Administrator Bart Busby, had attended several meetings in the past month with representatives from the EPA, as well as other State agencies. Beamer reported...
BOWERSTON, OH
Niles Daily Star

City council approves trio of Riverfront Park festivals

NILES — Riverfront Park will be a popular destination for residents and visitors alike this summer. The council approved a trio of agenda items concerning the park, which included moving forward with annual events such as the Niles Burn Run, Riverfest and the Niles Bluegrass festival. The Niles Burn...
NILES, MI
Nevada Appeal

Carson City closing Sonoma Park for 4 weeks

Sonoma Park will be closed from Monday, March 28-Friday, April 22 for seasonal maintenance and repairs to renovate the turf, address irrigation issues, and repair deficiencies related to the irrigation system, according to a news release from the city. City staff will be preforming much-needed turf rehabilitation throughout the park,...
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discovery Park#North And South#Kit Carson Park#Native American#The Parks Advisory Board
northfortynews

Poudre Valley REA Hosts Virtual Annual Meeting

  View online at 9 am on Saturday, April 2 at pvrea.coop/annualmeeting Attendees eligible for door prizes and one of two grand prizes Drawing for $1,000 Luck-of-the-Draw continuing education scholarship Prize form, schedule, information, and live [...] This post Poudre Valley REA Hosts Virtual Annual Meeting previously appeared on North Forty News.
ECONOMY
Nevada Appeal

Carson City legal - 22459

The undersigned will sell at Public sale by competitive bidding on Thursday the 31st day of March, 2022 at 10:00 AM, with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com the following liened property. iStorage, 1179 Fairview Drive Suite 103, Carson City, NV, 89701 Carson City County Walling-Milner, James 327 Wood chair, misc bags and bins, sleeping bag, electric saw, flat screen TV, wood coffee table, misc bags of cloths, vacuum cleaner, misc wall pictures. Showe, Jesse 117 Wood night stand, babys crib, misc bins, 3 drawer plastic storage unit, ice chest, book case, camping chairs, 3 folding chairs, car mats, brooms. Jacinto, Anthony 721 Swivel wood chair, mattress, misc boxs, exercise equipment, coffee and end table. Edge, Paul 332 Chair, mattress, lamps, dresser, water cooler, flat screen TV, misc bags and boxs, wood end table. Spencer, Jennifer 612 Recliner, washer dryer set in white, wood chairs, wood origin, misc boxs. Purchases must be paid for at the time of sales in cash only. All purchased items are sold as is.
CARSON CITY, NV
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kohl’s donates $100,000 for Falls Village Park splash pad

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced this week that it is donating $100,000 to the Village Park Project, which will bring a new splash pad to Menomonee Falls. The splash pad, part of Village Park’s Phase II redesign, will feature fountains and LED lights. Phase I featured a recently completed amphitheater, plaza and lawn.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy