Klamath Falls City Council renames Kit Carson Park after Native American village

The undersigned will sell at Public sale by competitive bidding on Thursday the 31st day of March, 2022 at 10:00 AM, with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com the following liened property. iStorage, 1179 Fairview Drive Suite 103, Carson City, NV, 89701 Carson City County Walling-Milner, James 327 Wood chair, misc bags and bins, sleeping bag, electric saw, flat screen TV, wood coffee table, misc bags of cloths, vacuum cleaner, misc wall pictures. Showe, Jesse 117 Wood night stand, babys crib, misc bins, 3 drawer plastic storage unit, ice chest, book case, camping chairs, 3 folding chairs, car mats, brooms. Jacinto, Anthony 721 Swivel wood chair, mattress, misc boxs, exercise equipment, coffee and end table. Edge, Paul 332 Chair, mattress, lamps, dresser, water cooler, flat screen TV, misc bags and boxs, wood end table. Spencer, Jennifer 612 Recliner, washer dryer set in white, wood chairs, wood origin, misc boxs. Purchases must be paid for at the time of sales in cash only. All purchased items are sold as is.
Comments / 0