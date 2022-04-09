Klamath Falls City Council renames Kit Carson Park after Native American village

Local election campaigns are underway in North Texas! Candidates are running for city and town council seats, as well as election to several school board positions. In Highland Village, there are 3 candidates running for the Place 4 seat on the City Council. One of them is Ray David, President of Denton Community Point Bank. Mr. David, who lives in Highland Village with his wife Heidi, their 3 sons and 2 daughters, came over for an interview to introduce himself to voters and tell them why he’s running for the City Council seat.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO