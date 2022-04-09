ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2022 DiRennna Award winners announced

By PJ Green
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aidan Shaw of Blue Valley and Beatrice Culliton of St. Thomas Aquinas won the 2022 DiRenna Awards as the top boys and girls basketball players in the KC metro area.

Culliton, an Oklahoma commit, averaged 15.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals for the Saints in her senior year en route to the program winning a sixth straight Kansas 5A state title.

Culliton was a two-time finalist for the DiRenna Award before winning it this year. The four-star recruit thanked her teammate Charlotte O’Keefe (University of Texas Rio Grande Valley commit) for helping her get to where she is today.

“She sometimes passes up shots to get me the ball and I think that’s a really awesome trait to have as a teammate,” Culliton said after the ceremony. “I don’t know how I’m gonna play without her.”

Shaw, a Missouri signee, averaged 21.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.4 assists for the Tigers. He said his family is a huge part of how he got to where he is today.

“I’m blessed to be part of a hooping family. All athletes. My parents, I gotta dedicate it mostly to them,” Shaw said after he received the award. “

Both athletes join a long, illustrious history of DiRenna Award winners including Christian Braun, Ochai Agbaji, Payton Verhulst and Chandler Prater.

The awards ceremony was followed by an all-star game between the Kansas and Missouri teams; the Kansas teams won the boys and girls games.

