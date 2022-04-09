Kan. man accused of 2 burglaries at a same business

A Salina woman with a number of active warrants was arrested Thursday evening after she refused to leave a downtown bar. Officers were called to the Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at approximately 8:20 p.m. Thursday. An employee there told police that Jessica Miller, 34, of Salina, had been asked to leave the bar numerous times, but refused, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The employee told police that Miller had been at the bar since approximately 4 p.m.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO