ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lawmakers propose ‘no-fly’ list to protect airline crews

By Taylor Delandro, Alex Caprariello, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRRs9_0f4cq3UP00

LOS ANGELES ( NewsNation ) — Lawmakers have proposed a permanent “no-fly” list for unruly passengers, as part of an effort to address and stop violent incidents on airplanes.

Under the “ Protection From Abusive Passengers Act ,” proposed Wednesday, people convicted of assaulting crew members aboard an aircraft could be placed on a “no-fly” list that would be maintained by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). In addition, those people could be barred from special programs that allow for expedited passenger screening, including the TSA’s PreCheck program or Global Entry, which is managed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

‘We’ve made it’: Biden, Jackson mark SCOTUS confirmation

Last year, the TSA tallied nearly 6,000 unruly passenger reports, with more than 4,000 related to mask compliance. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also launched investigations into more than 1,000 of those cases.

Pilots, airline representatives and flight crews nearly universally agreed that a no-fly list across the industry would make them feel more comfortable doing their jobs and protecting passengers in the sky.

Over the past two years, scenes of agitated passengers becoming physically and verbally abusive toward pilots, flight crews and fellow passengers have become too familiar.

“If you cannot keep yourself physically or emotionally in check, you need to not get on that aircraft,” said Capt. Laura Einsetler, a pilot.

Currently, each airline carefully maintains its own list of individuals barred from flying, but there’s currently a loophole: If someone misbehaves and getes banned from one airline, they can book a flight through a different one.

This bill would allow airlines to share their data and enforce a no-fly list across the industry.

“It’s been way overdue, and we just need to get this done so we can protect our passengers, our crew members, and the safety of our skies,” Einsetler said.

Flight attendant assaulted on flight to San Diego

Pilots hope a no-fly list will allow passengers to realize the stakes are too high before acting up.

“If you’re going to disrupt the crew’s operation, then you will no longer fly on airlines anymore,” Einsetler said.

In February, a similar attempt to pass a federal no-fly list was cut short when several Republican senators pushed back, saying this would equate unruly passengers to terrorists and bar them from their constitutional right to travel freely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#U S Supreme Court#Precheck#Global Entry#Cbp#Scotus
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Black Enterprise

Delta Passenger Plans To Sue Airline After Being Kicked Out For ‘Offensive’ Sweater

A passenger on a March 9 Delta Air Lines flight to Los Angeles was kicked off the plane for wearing what was considered to be offensive attire. Jauneil Brooks was removed from the aircraft for wearing and refusing to remove a sweater that read “F— Biden,” and in smaller print underneath, “And f— you for voting for him!” The Post Millennial reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
FAA
The Independent

Plus-size model calls out Delta over seatbelt length: ‘Figure it out’

Influencer Remi Bader has called out Delta Airlines for its seatbelt sizes in a video showing her unable to buckle the safety harness.Bader, a plus-size model and body positivity content creator, shared her concern with the airline in a video posted to TikTok this week.In the clip, it shows Bader sitting in her seat of the plane and holding one side of the seatbelt, which she is unable to fasten to the other.“Delta. Figure it out!” Bader wrote in the text caption on the clip, adding in the caption: “And no I shouldn’t need to ask for an extender. It...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelNoire

Unruly Female Passenger Refuses To Wear Mask On Flight And Compares Herself To Rosa Parks

Southwest Airlines passengers experienced a scandalous event courtesy of an unruly female passenger who refused to wear mask on a flight from Dallas, Texas to Longbeach, California. A video posted to TikTok by Coach Cordell Lander (@therbcoach), who was also on the plane, shows a woman being asked to abide by Covid-19 safety measures. She is seen not cooperating and maskless, comparing herself to Rosa Parks and went on foolishly while being escorted off the flight. The video went viral with over 5.8 million views so far.
DALLAS, TX
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers 2 Private Room Tickets for the Price of 1

Amtrak wants to help people escape for spring with a free companion ticket in private rooms starting Tuesday, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is valid through March 21, allows passengers who book a private roomette to bring a guest for no extra charge with fares starting at $193. The sale is valid on travel between March 16 and May 22.
LIFESTYLE
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy