ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville State football: Zion Webb, PJ Wells building strong connection in spring

By Ehsan Kassim, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmjWh_0f4coY1V00

JACKSONVILLE — Trust and timing.

Those are the two biggest keys for a quarterback and receiver to build a strong connection.

It is something Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb has worked on with his receivers, especially former Westbrook Christian star PJ Wells.

The strong connection between Wells and Webb was on display during the JSU spring game Saturday, despite an uneven performance from the offense.

Wells hauled in at least five passes from Webb during the hour-long contest.

TOUGHER:'A little bit tougher': Jacksonville State football players on first Rich Rodriguez practice

LOOKING FORWARD:Jacksonville State football: Rich Rodriguez looking forward to first spring game in 3 years

BIG TIME TRANSFER:Jacksonville State football lands 4-star QB prospect Aaron McLaughlin from NC State

"Me and Zion, we have been clicking,” Wells said. “I know he’s one of our leaders, so I have been trying talk to him and get our chemistry down. All in all, he’s been connecting well with everybody. He’s just a savvy quarterback and knows where everyone is.”

Wells caught 37 passes for 574 yards last season as a redshirt freshman. He had just one catch for minus-2 yards in his prior two seasons (fall 2020 and spring 2021) with the Gamecocks.

Webb said he has seen considerable growth from Wells from when the two last took the field together in the spring.

"Just his IQ of the game, knowing where to be and when to be there,” Webb said “He’s grown tremendously and growing into his body and getting into his routes.”

Webb did not play last fall after suffering an ACL tear during the quarterfinals of the 2021 spring season.

"It’s been good, not only just with PJ, but with all of my receivers," Webb said. "We get together throughout the week and throughout the spring. We have been working to get down the timing of our routes."

While Webb showed strong chemistry with Wells on Saturday, he has been working with his other receivers as well. Ahmad Edwards led the team with 45 receptions, 561 yards and five touchdowns last season.

"It’s good seeing him back,” Edwards said. “The leadership from him is great. He knows how to take control of the offense.”

Isaiah Montgomery, who caught nine passes for 67 yards last season, agreed.

"It's good to see Zion back," Montgomery said. "He's been looking very good. He's making reads and good throws. I am proud of him."

Webb played in a non-contact black jersey in Saturday's spring game.

"We’re playing it safe,” he said. "I’m 100%. I’m back and ready to go. We just have to be safe and ready to go for the season."

Webb, who is entering his sixth year with JSU, was playing in his first spring game since 2019.

"It feels good to get out here and compete," he said. "I love to compete."

Webb is in competition with Matthew Caldwell for the starting quarterback job, heading into the summer.

Coach Rich Rodriguez said he has seen improvement from Webb throughout the spring, but there are still things to work on.

Signee Te'Sean Smoot and NC state transfer Aaron McLaughlin could factor into the positional battle during the summer and fall.

"We still have moments where we say we have to get that corrected (with Zion),” Rodriguez said.

Contact Ehsan Kassim at 256-300-5313 or ekassim@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Jacksonville, AL
Football
Jacksonville, AL
College Sports
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top-three linebacker recruit to visit Auburn on A-Day

Auburn will be hosting one of the nation’s top 2023 recruits at its spring game on Saturday. Linebacker Troy Bowles will be in attendance, according to On3’s Jeffrey Lee. Bowles is considered among the very best linebacker prospects in the nation for the 2023 class, with On3 themselves even giving him the No. 1 spot in their rankings.
AUBURN, AL
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
The Tuscaloosa News

5-star running back Richard Young reveals top seven, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State

Lehigh (Florida) five-star running back Richard Young trimmed his list of potential suitors significantly Sunday morning, revealing a top seven on Instagram and Twitter. Young rushed for 1,755 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season, leading the Lightning to a regional semifinal appearance in Class 7A. Young has rushed for 3,591 yards in three varsity seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Rodriguez
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn quarterback target Christopher Vizzina sets commitment date

Auburn quarterback target Christopher Vizzina will announce his commitment Tuesday, April 12th at 3:15 C.T. Auburn is one of six finalists for the four-star quarterback. They will be competing against Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia to land his commitment. The Tigers will be looking to keep the positive momentum in recruiting going as four-star safety Terrance Love committed to Auburn on Sunday.
AUBURN, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
2K+
Followers
697
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy