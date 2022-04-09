ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lawmakers propose ‘no-fly’ list to protect airline crews

By Taylor Delandro, Alex Caprariello, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQguL_0f4coX8m00

LOS ANGELES ( NewsNation ) — Lawmakers have proposed a permanent “no-fly” list for unruly passengers, as part of an effort to address and stop violent incidents on airplanes.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Under the “ Protection From Abusive Passengers Act ,” proposed Wednesday, people convicted of assaulting crew members aboard an aircraft could be placed on a “no-fly” list that would be maintained by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). In addition, those people could be barred from special programs that allow for expedited passenger screening, including the TSA’s PreCheck program or Global Entry, which U.S. Customs and Border Protection manage (CBP).

Biden marks Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation

Last year, the TSA tallied nearly 6,000 unruly passenger reports, with more than 4,000 related to mask compliance. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also launched investigations into more than 1,000 of those cases.

Pilots, airline representatives and flight crews nearly universally agreed that a no-fly list across the industry would make them feel more comfortable doing their jobs and protecting passengers in the sky.

Over the past two years, scenes of agitated passengers becoming physically and verbally abusive toward pilots, flight crews and fellow passengers have become too familiar.

“If you cannot keep yourself physically or emotionally in check, you need to not get on that aircraft,” said Capt. Laura Einsetler, a pilot.

Currently, each airline carefully maintains its own list of individuals barred from flying, but there’s currently a loophole: If someone misbehaves and getes banned from one airline, they can book a flight through a different one.

This bill would allow airlines to share their data and enforce a no-fly list across the industry.

“It’s been way overdue, and we just need to get this done so we can protect our passengers, our crew members, and the safety of our skies,” Einsetler said.

Hurricane forecast predicts busy 2022 season, strong storms

Pilots hope a no-fly list will allow passengers to realize the stakes are too high before acting up.

“If you’re going to disrupt the crew’s operation, then you will no longer fly on airlines anymore,” Einsetler said.

In February, a similar attempt to pass a federal no-fly list was cut short. Several Republican senators pushed back, saying this would equate unruly passengers to terrorists and bar them from their constitutional right to travel freely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Suspect captured in N.C. after trying to kill ex-girlfriend, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — An attempted murder suspect has been captured after he was on the run for several days after police say he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend. Christian Samuel Felix was processed at the Wake County Detention Center on March 25 on charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WAVY News 10

Man shot girlfriend's son to death in Chesapeake, police say

A 75-year-old man shot his girlfriend's son late Monday night during a domestic dispute, Chesapeake police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3j5Fw7Z. Man shot girlfriend’s son to death in Chesapeake, …. Police investigating double homicide on S. Boggs …. Tides Manager Buck Britton LIVE on WAVY News 10. Tiger Woods on...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

No shoving or biting! Unruly U.S. airline passengers get big fines

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - An American Airlines passenger who allegedly shoved a flight attendant and spit at crew members has been hit with the biggest fine ever issued by U.S. aviation regulators, and another fine topping $75,000 was issued to a Delta Air Lines passenger who bit a fellow passenger after trying to hug and kiss another.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Tsa#Precheck#Global Entry#Cbp#Scotus
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelnoire.com

Air Travel Plus-Size Fliers: Meet The Airlines Polcies For People Who Need More Space On Flights

We live in an era where body acceptance has gained great popularity throughout this country. There are Miss Plus-Size pageants, stores specializing in plus- size clothing, commercials that display models that promote body-positive ideas and much more. Although many advancements have been seen for the body positive movement, they face some obstacles to having a comfortable trip, mainly in the Economy class of planes. Recently, a TikTok video went viral showing a plus-size blogger trying to fit into a plane seat. Some people were saying she deserves to travel comfortably while others were caught saying she should pay for an extra seat.
TRAVEL
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
FAA
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

The Fate Of Passengers On The Sunwings Cancun Party Flight

Simple Flying readers may recall the now infamous Sunwing Cancun party flight in late December. A planeload of reality TV types and on-the-make influencers boarded a chartered flight on the low-cost airline on December 30 for a New Year's Eve knees-up in Cancun. It all went wrong when footage emerged of some passengers creating havoc on the flight. In the fallout, the bad behavior incurred the wrath of the Canadian Government who've been busy handing out penalty notices ever since.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

Behind the scenes at flight attendant training

From medical emergencies to unruly passengers, flight attendants are on the frontlines of everything that happens in the air. NBC’s Tom Costello gets a firsthand look at Delta’s flight attendant training academy aimed at improving passenger safety.March 15, 2022.
ECONOMY
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy