Saint Peter's star Doug Edert transfers to Bryant as exodus begins: Reports

The mustached face of the ultimate March Madness Cinderella has reportedly found his new home.

Saint Peter’s bench standout Doug Edert, AKA “The Stache,” has committed to Bryant, according to multiple reports, after announcing earlier this week that he was transferring from the Peacocks, who became the first 15 seed in March Madness history to reach the Elite Eight last month.

Edert, a Bergen Catholic product and New Jersey native, became a sensation when he poured in 20 points in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to help stun the second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats in overtime. He scored 23 total points over the next two games, both wins for arguably the unlikeliest Elite Eight team March Madness has ever seen.

The Bulldogs, coached by Jared Grasso, just left the Northeast Confernce after winning the conference tournament championship behind Peter Kiss, a transfer from Rutgers who led Division I in scoring, and declared for the NBA Draft last month.

Edert has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining after averaging 9.5 points per game last season, shooting 41 percent from downtown. His March Madness heroics with Saint Peter’s helped land him NIL deals with Buffalo Wild Wings and Barstool Sports. But after Peacocks head coach Shaheen Holloway took the Seton Hall job, there was an exodus in Jersey City, as Edert became one of five Seton Hall players to enter the transfer portal.

Edert will be competing in the America East next season, as Bryant recently left the NEC.

