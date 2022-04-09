Chicago's Native Americans upset about inaccurate 2020 Census data

Advocates for Native Americans are not happy with the 2020 Census.

Chicago's Native American population grew by more than 21,000 people, according to the 2020 census. The survey also listed Brighton Park as one of the Chicago neighborhoods with the most Native Americans. But Dorene Wiese, president of the American Indian Association of Illinois, tells the Sun Times the data doesn't add up.

She claims Native American Chicagoans are most concentrated in Irving Park, Portage Park and West Ridge. She also tells the paper the census is an undercount that could ultimately hurt their community.