ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Native Americans upset about inaccurate 2020 Census data

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGbRu_0f4coUUb00

Advocates for Native Americans are not happy with the 2020 Census.

Chicago's Native American population grew by more than 21,000 people, according to the 2020 census. The survey also listed Brighton Park as one of the Chicago neighborhoods with the most Native Americans. But Dorene Wiese, president of the American Indian Association of Illinois, tells the Sun Times the data doesn't add up.

She claims Native American Chicagoans are most concentrated in Irving Park, Portage Park and West Ridge. She also tells the paper the census is an undercount that could ultimately hurt their community.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Two Illinois cities ranked as ‘Healthiest Places to Live’

CHICAGO, IL – Conditions are more favorable to embrace a healthy lifestyle if you live in two Illinois cities. Both recently made Wallethub’s list of 2022’s Healthiest Places to Live in the United States. The personal-finance website compared 182 of the largest cities in America to find...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Maria Pappas: ‘There is a permeated sense of fear on Michigan Avenue’

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joined Anna Davlantes, filling in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the owner of Water Tower Place giving up the property, violence in Chicago, and more. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Brighton, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Black Enterprise

2020 U.S. Census Significantly Undercounts Millions Of Blacks, Hispanics, And Native Americans

The 2020 census has continued a longstanding trend of undercounting Blacks, Hispanics, and Native Americans by the millions while overcounting white and Asian Americans. According to The Hill, the Bureau said it discovered undercounts among minority populations that were more significant than the number of those populations who went uncounted in the 2010 census. The Bureau also made several overcounts.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Census Data#American Indian#Racism#The Sun Times#Chicagoans
WGN Radio

Pandemic unemployment benefits may have been fraudulent

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin from the 52nd District in Illinois joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General reported up to $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be fraudulent. Whom should you contact? What steps can you take? Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

The Outstanding Hidden Gem Steakhouse Tucked Inside an Illinois Barn

A steakhouse couldn't get more 'underneath the radar' like this incredible restaurant inside a 19th century brick barn hidden down an alley. Creating that list would be so easy. The list would be long and filled with some of the most well-known brand names across the country. Often, those restaurants would be in trendy neighborhoods or inside a beautiful hotel.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy