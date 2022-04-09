First Light Yoga

Over the past few months, I have begun journaling every night before bed. I first read aloud the current goals I have set for myself and written down, then write down one moment from the day that brought me happiness, and continue to reflect on the entire day and sometimes what life is like at that point in time. Next, I read aloud things we all crave others to say to us but we should really be saying to ourselves such as "I want to build a loving relationship with you", "you are enough", etc. Finally, I switch to my five-year journal and answer that day's question. It has been a great way for me to connect with myself, strengthen my mental health, and develop a healthy sense of routine. I, however, am basically incapable of functioning in a silent environment. And so I ALWAYS turn on some good tunes to journal along to. Here are ten of my go-to's!

