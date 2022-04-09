ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Jalen Graham Inks With Razorback MBB

By Mike Cawood
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas men’s basketball program added its fourth portal transfer as head coach Eric Musselman announced the signing of All-PAC-12 forward Jalen Graham. Graham (6-9, 220) joins the Razorback program after playing the last three seasons at Arizona State. Graham has two years of eligibility...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Star Doug Edert Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Earlier this week, the college basketball world learned that Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert was entering the transfer portal. Moments ago, Adam Zagoria of The New York Times announced where Edert will resume his career. Zagoria is reporting that Edert has committed to Bryant. This is a huge addition...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly goes off on Notre Dame and their apparent lack of modernization

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in rather controversial circumstances. Kelly led the Fighting Irish throughout the 2010s but the head coach left for LSU in November 2021, right as Notre Dame were on the edge of making the College Football Playoff. Then Kelly, who is from the Boston area, adopted a southern accent for some weird reason once he was in Louisiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
Eric Musselman
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Arkansas alum, Walmart heir to submit bid on NFL team

Former Walmart Board of Directors Chair and Arkansas alumni, Rob Walton is poised to make a bid for the Denver Broncos that is expected to be worth more than $4 billion, according to the Sports Business Journal. Walton, 77, is the 17th-richest person on the planet with a net worth of $68.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Razorback#Mbb#Stanford University#Jalen Graham Inks#The Sun Devils
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot’s return could put UNC as ‘legit title contender’

UNC forward Armando Bacot is coming off of a historical season in both the ACC and across all of college basketball. The Tar Heels’ forward now has a big decision to make regarding his future. Does he go through the NBA Draft process to get feedback, stay in the draft or come back to college all together? Bacot is currently slated to be picked end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts following the end of the season. Bacot, who averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, would play a huge role in college basketball...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Doug Edert’s new home

After being one of the breakout stars of March Madness, Doug Edert has a new team and school to play for. Shortly after the thrilling run of Saint Peter’s came to an end in the Elite Eight, Edert announced that he was entering the transfer portal. On Saturday, it was announced that Edert is going to Bryant University.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy