Gates, NY

Rush-Henrietta baseball earns first win of the year

By Carl Jones
 1 day ago

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Royal Comets got off to a fast start behind an eight-run second inning to secure a 12-5 win over Gates Chili, their first win of the season.

In the bottom of the first inning, Vincent Lucyszyn hit an RBI single up the middle to put the Spartans on the board 1-0.

From there it was all Royal Comets. In the second inning, with the game tied at 1, Kyle VanAuker hit a double to left that brought home two runners. Later in the inning, Justin Angora joined the party with his own two-run double.

Rush-Henrietta held an 8-1 lead after two innings. The Royal Comets kept their foot on the gas in the third scoring four more runs to make it a 12-1 game.

VanAuker led all players with two doubles and three RBI. Seamus Devlin pitched in two hits and two RBI.

Rush-Henrietta will hit the road and take on McQuaid on Wednesday, April 13th. Gates Chili will host Brighton on Monday, April 11th.

