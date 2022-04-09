ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Celestial Lint

By 4 min read
creators.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). Whether you choose to hang back and observe or jump in and participate, do it because you want to, not because someone is pressuring you. If you need support in standing up for yourself, here it is. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's someone watching your...

www.creators.com

Comments / 1

Related
Well+Good

The Luckiest Day of 2022, Astrologically Speaking, Comes in April—Here’s What Each Sign Can Expect

You wouldn’t be wrong to assume we’ve endured a few tough blows, cosmically speaking, in recent years. The outlook for 2020, amid the Saturn-Pluto conjunction, was mainly uncomfortable and chaotic, while 2021 and its Saturn-Uranus squares brought disruptions and restructuring energy. But into 2022, the cosmic forecast is brighter, in large part thanks to the movements of Jupiter and Venus, which coincide to bring the luckiest day in 2022. And good news: It's happening within the month.
ASTRONOMY
NYLON

Your April 2022 Horoscope Promises A Wild Trip

In the ninth century, the Persian astronomer Abu Ma’shar wrote that the end of the world would come when the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned on the final degree of Pisces. Though the combination and degrees are different, a sizable five planets arrive in the sign of the fish this month. Is that it then? Is the end finally near?
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your April Monthly Horoscope Predicts A Whirlwind Of Change

The fire of Aries season is raging this month and it’s got you sizzling with desire. Let go of your inhibitions and harness the power that’s burning inside you, because this cardinal fire sign does not hold back. Let go of the worry that you’re moving too fast, because Aries thrives when it feels unstoppable. Embrace your April 2022 monthly horoscope, because it wants you to take advantage of everything this cardinal fire sign has to offer.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your April 2022 Horoscope: Prepare For Relationship Shake-Ups

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re blasting toward success and moving at the speed of light. After all, your April 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in bold and unstoppable Aries. Harness your power and embrace your passion, naysayers be damned. Ready for a multifaceted month, astro babes? On April 1, a new moon in Aries will arrive late in the night, pushing you to follow your instincts and compete harder than ever. However, the sun will also be forming a conjunction with wounded Chiron, dredging up anxiety and self-doubt as you pursue your goals. Extend compassion...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Moore
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: Here's what each sign can expect in the month of April

April is going to be a month full of creativity, opportunities and fresh starts. As magical and intense April is, look out for what it brings your zodiac sign and prepare for anything that life holds for you this month. Capricorn. Fresh start! Remove everything from your life and home...
LIFESTYLE
Interesting Engineering

The surface of Mercury is covered in diamonds

As the closest planet to the Sun, Mercury is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing planets in the solar system. Compared to our comprehension of the Moon and Mars, not much is known about this planet with a hostile environment. Mercury's crust is mostly in the form of graphite, a...
ASTRONOMY
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celestial Lint#Mercury#Capricorn#Taurus#Leo
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: April 3rd to April 9th, 2022

“April is the cruelest month,” T.S. Eliot claimed, in the opening lines of “The Waste Land,” “breeding/ Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing/ Memory and desire, stirring/ Dull roots with spring rain.” Perhaps he was right about this one thing — he did have an intimate knowledge of cruelty. The breeding, mixing, and stirring in the fertile ground he wrote of is not so different from the kind that hovers in the air above it. Memory and desire mingle in the stars, too, waiting to take a new form. On April 4th, Mars makes a conjunction to Saturn in Aquarius, and our movements take a restrictive quality, password protected, limited access. It’s probably for the best seeing as how Venus shifts into Pisces the next day, co-present with Jupiter and Neptune and boundless with more options than she knows what to do with. On that same day, April 5th, Mars in Aquarius squares True Node in Taurus, reminding us that, when it comes to our actions, there’s only one way to see different results. On April 7th, comfortable, direct Mercury in Aries makes a sextile to honesty-is-the-best-policy Saturn in Aquarius and all cards are bound to get placed on the table. Jupiter in Pisces makes a sextile to True Node in Taurus on April 8th, and perhaps cruelty, however we conceive of it, can be endured if hope is present. On the same day, Mercury in Aries makes a sextile to Mars in Aquarius, and the energy is zealous, self-reliant, and strong-willed. A first-quarter moon in Cancer rounds out the week on the 9th, a moon that squares the Sun in Aries, as if to ask “What are the roots that clutch, what branches grow/ Out of this stony rubbish?”
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Lunar Intuition

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In choosing who to work and play with, the three things that matter most are attitude, abilities and track record. Of those three, attitude is the most important. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Because you've been so warm and inviting, new relationships spring up like green shoots...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Science
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Dinosaur In History

The “age of dinosaurs”, officially known as the Mesozoic era, lasted from 252 million years ago until 66 million years ago. Scientists believe that period ended when an asteroid hit Earth. Expert observations about the period, particularly about the size and type of dinosaurs have changed over decades, particularly as new fossils are discovered. These […]
SCIENCE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For April 2022

Aries – When Mercury moves into Taurus on April 10, your thoughts will be clearer and more concise than usual. You’ll have a relatively easy time coming to decisions because your goals and intentions will be crystal clear. Then, when Taurus season starts on April 20, things are going to calm down and level out after all of the excitement of your birthday. Even though you crave adventure, you need to enjoy the time in between events. Remember, life isn’t always going to be exciting. You have to learn to enjoy the dull moments, too. After all, there is beauty in the expected.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Cautions Fighting Fire With Fire

Click here to read the full article. Let’s get down to business with your weekly horoscope for April 4 through 10, astro babes. Our week opens with a Mars and Saturn conjunction, cooling off the otherwise hot-headed Aries energy in the air right now. The fourth day of the fourth month also brings angel number energy, and you may notice a sequence or pattern you hadn’t been able to see before. Fours are known to spur progression and evolution, and it’s fitting that 4/4/22 falls on a Monday. Later this week, Mercury in Aries sextiles Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday and...
LIFESTYLE
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, April 2022

The month opens with a new moon in fellow fire sign Aries on April 1, marking the start of a new cycle concerning love, creativity, and generally having fun! This is a wonderful moment for celebration, to connect with a crush or lover, make art, and do the things you love with the people you adore. There’s a spontaneous energy in the air, and it’s an exciting time to try something new.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect A Fresh Start In The Romance Department This Season

Spring is my favorite time of year for many reasons. For one, the sun will finally be hanging out in the sky for a bit longer, allowing everyone to feel like they have more time in the day (even though that’s not technically true). The weather is also starting to get warmer, and the world is starting to become colorful again after a long, gray winter. While there are certain zodiac signs that are filled with the energy to tackle their spring cleaning, there are a few signs that benefit from this season in other ways, particularly in the romance department. Valentine’s Day may be in the rearview, but spring 2022 will be the most romantic season for three zodiac signs, filling their relationships with a newfound excitement and vibrance.
LIFESTYLE
SlashGear

Why Humans Will Never Go To Mars, According To Neil deGrasse Tyson

Before we consider going to Mars, it's worth remembering just how dangerous spaceflight can be. To date, 14 astronauts and four cosmonauts have been killed during spaceflight. An additional 13 (astronauts or cosmonauts) have been killed during training or testing for spaceflight. Technically speaking, only three of these deaths occurred outside Earth's atmosphere, beyond the Kármán line, in what's generally accepted as "in space."
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

This Week Will Be Intense, But These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Thriving Anyway

Aries season in session and this cardinal fire sign is showing you that fear is no match for your bravery. If you set your mind to something, nothing in the world can hold you back from it, especially if you welcome challenges with open arms. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 28, 2022 — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — you’re achieving incredible things right now, so embrace every step of the journey.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy