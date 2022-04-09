ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cop pleads guilty to protecting Queens sex traffickers in exchange for sexual favors

By Curtis Brodner
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A Putnam County police officer pleaded guilty to bribery and extortion charges Friday for protecting two Queens prostitution rings in exchange for sexual favors.

Over the course of eight years, Wayne Peiffer, 48, protected sex traffickers when they operated in Brewster Village, where he worked.

From 2010 to 2018, Peiffer would tip off the sex traffickers of law enforcement activity so they could avoid detection or arrest.

In return, the prostitution rings would send women to Brewster to perform sex acts on Peiffer. In some instances, the sex acts were even performed in the Brewster Police Department station.

“The defendant disgraced his sworn oath to protect and serve the community by using his badge as a shield for prostitution rings in exchange for sexual services from victims of sex trafficking,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “Rooting out official corruption and protecting victims and survivors of trafficking are top priorities of this Office.”

Peiffer will be sentenced by a federal judge in Brooklyn. He faces up to 25 years in prison.

News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
PIX11

Pair attack man while onboard Manhattan-bound train: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two suspects — one carrying a dog — assaulted a 39-year man on a J train March 5, police said Thursday. The train was approaching the Crescent Street station about 2:25 a.m. when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, back and arms. The suspects […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

‘I Did That’ Biden Stickers Cause Fight, Arrest At PA Gas Station

A Pennsylvania man was caught in the act of placing the infamous “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on a gas pump and got in a fight with employee that saw him, police say. Manor Township police were called to a report of an irate man yelling, and causing a disturbance at the gas pumps of the Turkey Hill located at 1503 Columbia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to a release by the department.
MANOR, PA
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
