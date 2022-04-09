Cop pleads guilty to protecting Queens sex traffickers in exchange for sexual favors

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A Putnam County police officer pleaded guilty to bribery and extortion charges Friday for protecting two Queens prostitution rings in exchange for sexual favors.

Over the course of eight years, Wayne Peiffer, 48, protected sex traffickers when they operated in Brewster Village, where he worked.

From 2010 to 2018, Peiffer would tip off the sex traffickers of law enforcement activity so they could avoid detection or arrest.

In return, the prostitution rings would send women to Brewster to perform sex acts on Peiffer. In some instances, the sex acts were even performed in the Brewster Police Department station.

“The defendant disgraced his sworn oath to protect and serve the community by using his badge as a shield for prostitution rings in exchange for sexual services from victims of sex trafficking,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “Rooting out official corruption and protecting victims and survivors of trafficking are top priorities of this Office.”

Peiffer will be sentenced by a federal judge in Brooklyn. He faces up to 25 years in prison.