ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Aaron Judge optimistic turning down Yankees’ offer will pay off in long haul

By Joel Sherman
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Aaron Judge is announced in a different way at home by Paul Olden and he is cheered louder and longer than any of his Yankees teammates.

Judge now lockers in the space of prestige long occupied by Brett Gardner. Before a pitch of the 2022 season had been thrown, manager Aaron Boone stated what has become obvious: “He’s probably the biggest leader in that room.”

And it’s not because of his 6-foot-7 frame. Judge’s vaccine status might be in question, but his status in the Yankee Stadium home clubhouse is not.

He is the best player on the team. The most important player on the roster. The most marketable player for the most historic franchise. He is a symbol for withstanding the Bronx cauldron and thriving — and not just in the batter’s box.

He is the most obvious heir to Derek Jeter. The homegrown face of the team — and maybe the sport. He’s assiduously vanilla in public comment, admired in his clubhouse and beloved from the Judge’s Chambers to the high-priced moat behind home plate.

Oh yeah, he’s also one of the 10 best active baseball players in the world.

The Yankees felt they were recognizing all of this in their negotiations over a contract extension for Judge. Above and beyond, in their view, was accepting his $21 million arbitration request for 2022 and then a tacking on seven years at $213.5 million, which would have made Judge the second-highest-paid outfielder in history, per year, behind just Mike Trout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVD0J_0f4cn4pz00
Aaron Judge

But the Judge camp, after considering all the tangibles and intangibles, the baseball and the marketing, wondered why he couldn’t be paid through the same age (38) that Trout will be by the Angels, and for a similar amount.

These were two rational actors. The Yankees all but ignored the five-year, $124 extension beginning in 2024 that the Guardians agreed to with Jose Ramirez, a player similar to Judge in performance and age. That was the Yankees appreciating the difference between Cleveland and New York and the difference in local and national impact between Ramirez and Judge.

But their stop sign for average value on the seven-year offer was $30.5 million, north of Mookie Betts’ deal with the Dodgers and enough to make Judge the second-highest-paid among outfielders, but well south of Trout’s $35.54 million average. After all, Judge was not negotiating with the leverage of being a free agent. As opposed to the deals the Dodgers and Angeles made with Betts and Trout, the Yankees would be getting no seasons in Judge’s twenties (he will turn 30 on April 26). There are concerns about Judge staying healthy, concern about how someone his size will age. So their offer would have taken him to 37.

A lot of folks surely will not see turning down generational wealth as rational. Judge is risking a guaranteed $213.5 million to make how much more while gambling he will stay healthy and productive in 2022.

But Judge is like Jeter or Mariano Rivera. He is built optimistically. Like them, he does not entertain negative thoughts. He is not imagining breaking down. Judge is envisioning being the MVP and leading the Yankees to a title and being able to ask for more come the offseason than he was offered now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPsq3_0f4cn4pz00
Aaron Judge has emerged as the Yankees’ leader.

And remember, there is next offseason. Neither team nor player was facing the threat of this marriage ending now. Both sides insisted they still want a long-term union. Judge played his part by also saying when he next negotiates he will be able to talk to all 30 teams. We can certainly eliminate a bunch today — hello Cincinnati, Cleveland and Kansas City. But the leverage will come if the Giants, or especially the Mets or Red Sox, get involved.

After the 1998 season, the Yankees were lowballing Bernie Williams until they believed he was on the doorstep of leaving for the Red Sox. That moved George Steinbrenner to inflate his bid by about 50 percent to retain the free-agent center fielder.

Don’t forget also that by the end of this season, Judge will have earned around $40 million. Short of catastrophic injury, what is the least he will be offered after the season? It won’t be less than Ramirez got, for example.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fb2OE_0f4cn4pz00
Aaron Judge

There is risk. Of course, there is. But Judge has built-in financial protection plus a belief that his value is such to the Yankees on and off the field, hitting second and at the box office, playing right and having a section nearby dedicated to him, that he should be paid for longer and for a larger amount than the Yankees were willing to offer now. His self-confidence is baked into why he is so good, why he can handle all that comes with being a Yankee.

And as he begins the journey toward trying to prove he is worth what he asked for, and more, his biggest fan and supporter in that effort will be those who want a championship in 2022 as much as he does.

Yep, Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees organization.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s bold contract demands, revealed

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were unable to agree on a contract extension before the team’s Opening Day tilt against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the news leading up to Friday’s game, saying the best offer was a seven-year extension worth $30.5 million per season starting in 2023. The deal would have included a $17 million contract for 2022 after Judge filed at $21 million in arbitration talks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

New York Yankees: Brett Gardner waiting for the call

It is seemingly a matter of time before Brett Gardner returns to the New York Yankees. He has generated some interest in free agency, with the Blue Jays specifically having been reportedly looking to bring him in, but Gardner has seemingly been clear about where he wants to be. As he has spent his entire career in pinstripes, it is not a surprise that he wants to return to New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton sounds like Yogi Berra on Aaron Judge’s contract

NEW YORK —The first Yankees’ win of the season in the books, Giancarlo Stanton was among the key contributors taking a turn doing a post-game interview in the middle of the clubhouse. His leadoff homer the other way in the fourth momentarily tied up an exciting Opening Day, one in which the Yankees rallied from 3-0, 4-3 and 5-4 deficits before pulling out a 6-5, 11-inning thriller over the Red Sox.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said Aaron Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension

There are 13 baseball games on the slate tonight, but, naturally, the New York Yankees are grabbing headlines. Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman spoke to reporters today ahead of New York’s season-opener this afternoon against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium and said that the team and Aaron Judge haven’t been able to come to terms on a contract extension.
MLB
NJ.com

New details on Yankees’ Aaron Judge contract requests

NEW YORK — Talks between Aaron Judge and the Yankees on a long-term contract extension appear to be over until the offseason. On Friday morning, General manager Brian Cashman said the Yankees’ best offer was a seven-year extension for $30.5 million per year starting in 2023 which would have been worth $213.5 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariano Rivera
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Bernie Williams
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
George Steinbrenner
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Derek Jeter
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/9/22

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: In case you missed it, the Yankees and Aaron Judge did not come to an agreement on a contract extension prior to Opening Day. Brian Cashman stated the Yankees offered seven years and $213.5 million guaranteed across the 2023 to 2029 seasons. Judge opted to bet on himself, wagering that he could make more as a free agent this winter.
MLB
theScore

Judge turns down 7-year, $213.5M extension from Yankees

The New York Yankees were unable to finalize an extension with Aaron Judge before the outfielder's Opening Day deadline, general manager Brian Cashman announced Friday. "We're all disappointed right now that we can't be talking about a contract extension today, but that doesn't preclude us from talking about it, hopefully, in the future," Cashman said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
MLB
Yardbarker

Stanton, Rizzo Power Yankees Past Red Sox For Second Straight Win

After powering past the Red Sox in an extra-innings victory on Opening Day, the Yankees stuck with a similar approach in their second ballgame of the season on Saturday. Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton both went yard for the second time in as many days, leading New York to a 4-2 win over their rivals at Yankee Stadium.
BOSTON, MA
News 12

Play ball! Opening day arrives for Yankee fans, Bronx businesses eager

News 12 took the show on the road for an exciting firsthand look at what opening day and Yankee Stadium means to the Bronx. It's not only Yankees-Red Sox we get to start the season, but it's a coming out party of sorts. Tens of thousands of fans were flocking to the stadium to welcome in the 2022 season. Even the players can feel things starting to return to their pre-COVID ways.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yankee Stadium
NJ.com

Yankees injury update: Latest on catcher Ben Rortvedt

NEW YORK — The Yankees could have an interesting catching situation on their hands soon. On Sunday, manager Aaron Boone told reporters that catcher Ben Rortvedt’s Grade 1 right oblique strain is no longer a problem and that he could begin minor-league rehab games soon. Rortvedt, 24, didn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy