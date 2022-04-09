Ann Arbor African American festival set to move and groove this summer

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers for the African American Downtown Festival in Ann Arbor are set to make a vibrant comeback.

The event will celebrate 25 years in June and will sure to excite with performances, activities, retail shopping and more when the all-day street party kicks off June 4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival takes place at the intersection of N. 4th Ave. and E. Ann St. and will stretch to Ann Arbor's Historic Black Business District on Old Fourth Ward and Kerrytown.

The festival was founded by Lucille Hall Porter to honor the community's colorful history; Porter looked to honor Black business leaders who contributed to the Ann Arbor area.

The event is free for all ages and open to the public. Event organizers said the festival will feature musical performances, activities for adults and children, vendors selling goods like jewelry, clothing and art as well as delectable food for all.

Festival goers can visit the festival's website for more information and see the line up of musical performances.