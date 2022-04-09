ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Baylor softball rallies for 4-3 win over Kansas

By Staff report
WacoTrib.com
 1 day ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — McKenzie Wilson drilled a key two-run double to support Dariana Orme’s solid pitching performance as Baylor rallied for a 4-3 win over Kansas on Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark. After Friday’s series-opening 10-3 win, the Bears (20-17, 2-6) will go for the three-game sweep...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Watch Live: KU Men’s Basketball holding national championship parade in Lawrence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The winningest NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball program in the nation broke through with the school’s fourth NCAA championship and the first in more than a decade. The Kansas Jayhawks cemented themselves as the nation’s top team with Monday night’s historic comeback win against North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament title game. The celebration that fans kept going through the week continues Sunday afternoon with the championship parade in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Lawrence, KS
Sports
City
Hamilton, KS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Hamilton, TX
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNB Local4

UNK softball falls to Washburn, Ichabods extend win streak to 12

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Washburn Ichabods ran its win streak to 12 in a row after taking a double header from Nebraska-Kearney, 7-0 and 4-3, Saturday afternoon at Dryden Park. WU improves to 32-11 (14-2) and is on the verge of being nationally ranked. The ‘Bods haven’t lost...
KEARNEY, NE
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Baylor#Jayhawks
Kansas Public Radio

Thousands of Jayhawks Fans Cheer on NCAA Champs During Parade in Lawrence

University of Kansas fans are still celebrating a week after the men’s basketball National Championship win. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga was there. A sea of blue and red filled Massachusetts Street as thousands of fans came to celebrate the Jayhawks’ National Championship win. Players paraded through downtown Lawrence Sunday. The crowd was full of students and alumni from KU. Peter Campbell, a current student, was perched on his friends shoulders fighting for a view of the parade. He said he watched the game Monday and didn’t expect the Jayhawks to win. “So then, when we won I didn’t really, I didn’t believe that it had happened. And then it was just kind of a mob move to Mass Street, it was pretty crazy.” Campbell said he was 8 years old in 2008 when K-U won the championship last, so it meant a lot to celebrate a win as a college student now.
LAWRENCE, KS
WacoTrib.com

Light-hitting Bears stumble again, as West Virginia wraps up sweep

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A long trip home from West Virginia will feel ever longer for the Baylor baseball team. That’s because the Bears are traveling in the wrong direction. West Virginia completed a series sweep of the Bears with a 7-5 win on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark. Baylor (16-15 overall, 2-7 Big 12) has yet to win a conference series, and the Bears must really pick up the pace if they have any hope of returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Hutch Post

Hutch High Baseball swept by Campus

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Baseball team was swept by Campus on Friday night at Hobart-Detter Field 11-2 and 14-0 in 5 innings. Hutchinson (1-5) fell behind early in game one and couldn't come back in an 11-2 loss to Haysville Campus on Friday. Haysville Campus scored on a single by Jake Jost and a fielder's choice by Caleb Smith in the second inning.. Hutch lost despite out-hitting Haysville Campus ten to five. In the second inning, Haysville Campus got their offense started. Haysville Campus scored one run when Jost singled. Haysville Campus broke the game open by scoring six runs in the fifth inning. Ian Davis, Aidan Williams, Grady Clements, and Christian Sicard each drove in runs during the inning. Jacob Vulgamore was the winning pitcher for Haysville Campus. Vulgamore lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking zero. Kyan Caudillo threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.. Maliki Miller took the loss for the Salthawks . Miller surrendered four runs on one hit over two and two-thirds innings.. The Salthawks totaled ten hits in the game. Carter Morgan, Kinser Newquist , and Caiden Beavers each racked up multiple hits for Hutchinson. Beavers, Newquist , and Morgan each managed two hits to lead the Salthawks.
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KAKE TV

The Jayhawks celebrated their National Championship in style on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - On Sunday the Kansas Jayhawks celebrated their 2022 National Championship with a parade in downtown Lawrence. The parade took place at 2 p.m. and lasted about an hour long. Players such as Ochai Agbaji and Mitch Lightfoot could be seen celebrating and signing things for Jayhawk fans.
LAWRENCE, KS
WacoTrib.com

Player adds to Baylor's strong noseguard mix

With all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika and veteran Chidi Ogbonnaya returning, Baylor expected to be stout up front in the defensive interior. Now that former Tulsa noseguard Jaxon Player has joined the mix, the Bears have a chance to be as good as anybody in the Big 12, if not the country.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy