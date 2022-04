Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has suggested an age limit of 21 before people be allowed to make “life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity”. “We require people to be 21 to purchase [alcoholic] beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products,” Ms Boebert tweeted on Friday. “Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity?” she added. “So, no one can be straight until they’re 21? You are an idiot,” one Twitter user responded. Ms Boebert has filed anti-transgender legislation. Last year, she proposed...

