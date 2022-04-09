ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock Won’t Talk Will Smith Oscars Slap Until He ‘Gets Paid’

By TMZ
 1 day ago

Chris Rock has shed a smidge of light on how he feels about Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars — but says he won’t reveal more until he receives one thing … cold, hard cash. The comedian told a live audience Friday that he would...

Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
The Independent

Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Ximena Tells Mike She Won't Sleep With Him Until After They Get Married

Mike and Ximena's relationship continues to be filled with ups and downs. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Mike decided to stay with Ximena in Colombia despite his good friend, Nelcy, urging him to come home given Ximena acknowledged she wasn't in love with him and was disgusted by his personal habits. But it became clear that despite the reconciliation, the two still had big issues to work on.
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
WBUR

Why our film critic won’t be watching the Oscars this year

When Sidney Poitier passed away in January, a clip from the 2002 Academy Awards went viral. The stirring moment featured Denzel Washington raising his Best Actor statuette in salute to Poitier, who had received a lifetime achievement Oscar earlier in the ceremony. He said, “40 years I’ve been chasing Sidney. They finally give it to me, and they give it to him the same night. I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I would rather do, sir,” at which point Poitier stood up in the balcony holding his own award aloft. It was a beautiful passing of the torch between generations, a celebration of great artists honoring one another’s accomplishments and exactly the kind of unscripted magic that people tune in to the Oscars to see.
People

Kim Kardashian on Her Relationship with Pete Davidson: 'The Last Thing That I Was Really Planning on'

Kim Kardashian said she did not expect to be in a relationship with Pete Davidson after her marriage to Kanye West crumbled. "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," Kardashian, 41, told Hoda Kotb on the recent episode of the Making Space podcast, which was released on Monday.
The Independent

Will Poulter says he ‘really would have appreciated’ an intimacy coordinator for We’re the Millers kissing scene

Will Poulter has reflected on his 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, saying he wishes there had been an intimacy coordinator on set.Poulter, now 29, was 19 when he starred in the road movie alongside Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis.The film followed Sudeikis as a drug dealer smuggling marijuana into the US from Mexico who, in order to throw off border control, hires three misfits to pose as his family: Aniston played his fake wife, while Roberts and Poulter played his pretend children.In one scene, which won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, Aniston and Roberts’ characters...
TMZ.com

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce from Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, after nearly 30 years of marriage. According to court records, Tish filed docs in Tennessee last week, they have 5 kids together including Miley and Noah Cyrus. Noah is the youngest at 22 years old, so there is no need for a judge to figure out custody of any minor children.
KSDK

Why 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' isn't nominated for an Oscar

WASHINGTON — Anyone who tunes into the Oscars will certainly wind up talking about "Bruno." The 94th Academy Awards will feature the first live performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno," starring members of the "Encanto" cast and Latin music powerhouses Becky G and Luis Fonsi. Despite the song's...
