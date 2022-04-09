Chris Rock Won’t Talk Will Smith Oscars Slap Until He ‘Gets Paid’

When Sidney Poitier passed away in January, a clip from the 2002 Academy Awards went viral. The stirring moment featured Denzel Washington raising his Best Actor statuette in salute to Poitier, who had received a lifetime achievement Oscar earlier in the ceremony. He said, “40 years I’ve been chasing Sidney. They finally give it to me, and they give it to him the same night. I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I would rather do, sir,” at which point Poitier stood up in the balcony holding his own award aloft. It was a beautiful passing of the torch between generations, a celebration of great artists honoring one another’s accomplishments and exactly the kind of unscripted magic that people tune in to the Oscars to see.

MOVIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO