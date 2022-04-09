ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders on new offense coordinator Brett Bartolone

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 1 day ago
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders made history in his freshman season at Jackson State. Sanders became the first HBCU player to win the Jerry Rice award — reserved for the top freshman in FCS football. He helped lead the Tigers to their first 11-win season in program history and first SWAC championship since 2007.

Sanders was 256-for-377, completing 68% of his passes, along with 29 touchdowns with six interceptions and 3,056 yards. The son of coach Deion Sanders and is poised to improve under new offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone.

“Offensively I feel like there’s a lot more knowledge in the room,” Sanders said Saturday. “(Bartolone) challenges me almost every day just to get better and just learning from under him and the tree he came from. There’s a lot of creative things that you can do that each week he installs.

“I’m really excited for this fall (and) just to be able to showcase it.”

JACKSON STATE FOOTBALL:Jackson State football linebackers learning 'Will Smith' technique under Deion Sanders

DEION SANDERS:Here's what Deion Sanders said on new NFL rule forcing teams to hire minority assistants

Bartolone was hired by Deion Sanders in January and took over for T.C. Taylor, who moved to wide receivers coach. Bartolone was an offensive analyst at Nevada and the Wolf Pack finished 8-5 and averaged 35.7 points per game. Bartolone played in Mike Leach's Air-Raid offense at Washington State from 2012-15.

“I feel like it’s a perfect match,” Shedeur Sanders said. “It’s something that challenged me and that I needed. I feel like under coach Brett I’m growing a lot and improving just every week in and week out.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot from last season to this season. I got a year under my belt. Now everything’s based off of leverages, learning and just talking the game with him.”

Bartolone's new offense was on display Saturday during Jackson State's open practice along with freshman Kevin Coleman. The four-star wide receiver and five-star cornerback Travis Hunter headlined the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class. Coleman was the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 54 recruit nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“Every day we are working on being dominant,” Coleman said. “I know last year they finished off kind of short. This year we have to finish off strong, so we are just working each and every day to get better.

“I don’t want to have an average year as a freshman. I want to make this season something to remember."

Coleman wants to make "Jackson State the place to go" after the program's historic recruiting class. He'll have a chance to showcase Jackson State to a national television audience during the spring game on April 24 (5 p.m., ESPNU ) at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“(I'll) show the fans what I can do and what I can bring to the table at Jackson State,” Coleman said. “I’m going to bring them a championship.”

JACKSON STATE SPRING PRACTICE:Three questions for Jackson State football, Deion Sanders with the start of spring practice

'NOT HIGH-STEPPING JUST YET':Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders updates health status

Comments / 0

